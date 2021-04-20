Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics crossover event reveals Armored Batman, Harley Quinn and other skins

The caped crusader has finally entered Fortnite, and players will be able to get hold of the first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics on 20 April 2021; however, before that can happen, Epic Games has given players a sneak peak of Armored Batman in-game.

Epic Games dropped the trailer a while ago and the fans are absolutely estatic. According to the narrator in the trailer, Batman has been transported to the island of Fortnite after a crack splits the sky over Gotham city. He arrives on the island with no memory of what happened, and has to fight for survival in the unforgiving primal landscape.

The video showcases a flurry of characters that are related to the storyline in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics, and could be added in-game either now or in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

According to resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, there might be more surprises waiting in-game for players. His source (a writer of the comics) mentions that one or two new DC characters will be revealed on Fortnite's Island in the last issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics series.

There might be 1 or 2 surprise reveals of new DC characters on the Fortnite Island in the last issue of the Batman comics, according to a writer of the comics.. 👀



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for privately telling me about this!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2021

Many fans are already speculating who these mystery characters may be, and have begun Tweeting out the fan theories.

I agree because we already have raven — certified lover (@callmeexorcist) April 20, 2021

Na g

They'll bring Gotham characters — Arku🔥(Following Back) (@Arku_xD) April 20, 2021

Im wondering which one tho.I would definetly cop the DCEU one. pic.twitter.com/guJ6lORfAc — Nefarious boi | FN News (@boi_leaks) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics: Armoured Batman and Harley Quinn Outfit

The first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics goes live on 20 April, and players will find redeemable codes within the comics.

All #Fortnite X Batman comic rewards updated



Issue #1 - Rebirth Harley Quinn

Issue #2 - Batman Zero Wing Glider

Issue #3 - Catwoman Pickaxe

Issue #4 - Deathstroke Glider pic.twitter.com/lOKQVdRrPK — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) April 18, 2021

The rewards for redeeming the first four codes from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics have been leaked, however there is still no information about the last two. Earlier rumors have suggested that the Armouted Batman Outfit will be unlocked once all 6 codes have been redeemed by players in-game.

Advertisement

Also the new batglider pic.twitter.com/oAI0doqmAP — Fernando C. (@Etanibrut) April 20, 2021

While the Harley Quinn outfit was leaked a long time ago, this is the first look at the Armored Batman Outfit that people are getting.

Apart from these two skins, the video also features many well known DC comic characters and Origin Fortnite characters as well, which have been showcased in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics. Some of these characters may get outfits in-game from a special Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics Bundle.

Deathstroke and Cat Woman (Image via YouTube, DC)

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series: Release Date, DC subscription, Harley Quinn outfit and more details