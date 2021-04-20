Where to get Fortnite comic book codes to unlock Batman, Harley Quinn and other skins 

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are finally here. The first of the six-part series is scheduled for release on April 20th, which happens to be today. Each of these comics is supposed to contain a code that can be redeemed in Fortnite for a few DC themed cosmetics in the game.

Everyone is understandably hyped up about this series because of the fact that the storyline will see a crossover between Fortnite and the DC Universe. The way this storyline ends will have lasting effects on both the DC Universe and the Fortnite Universe.

Where to get the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics?

He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite 🎉



Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items 👀, on the DC blog https://t.co/eSpR6GrFmk



Follow @dccomics @dcbatman @thedcnation for updates — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

These Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics can be purchased at any major comic book retailer. Since there's a chance that the hard copy of these comics may run off the shelves very quickly, there have been people who have managed to pre-order their copies of these comics.

All #Fortnite X Batman comic rewards updated



Issue #1 - Rebirth Harley Quinn

Issue #2 - Batman Zero Wing Glider

Issue #3 - Catwoman Pickaxe

Issue #4 - Deathstroke Glider pic.twitter.com/lOKQVdRrPK — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) April 18, 2021

Players can also get their hands on the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics by subscribing to the DC Universe Infinite. All six copies of this comic will be available via this subscription. The only issue with this is that the subscription service is only available in the United States of America for now, as has been stated by their official website.

Just briefly going over the new Fortnite DC cosmetics..



Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point - All Cosmetics So Far! | Fortnite Battle Ro... https://t.co/D1EmMYPiJT via @YouTube — Luna (@RabbitWithAxe) April 18, 2021

The community needs to note that only print versions of the comics and subscribers of DC Universe Infinite will receive the codes for the cosmetics. Others will have to wait for these cosmetics to release in the item shop before they're able to get their hands on them.

Harley Quinn's DC Rebirth costume is the first of several new items and skins being added to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/4LZVKQ21ho — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 26, 2021

The Harley Quinn DC Rebirth outfit will also be available in the item shop, but at a later date. Finally, there's an Armored Batman outfit which is also in the works. Players who have unlocked all six codes from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics will be able to unlock this outfit in Fortnite. From the looks of it, this might be the only exclusive outfit as a part of this collaboration.

Image via Epic Games

As mentioned before, the first part of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics is scheduled to release today. The release dates for the other comics are also known, but the associated cosmetics are yet to be revealed.