Batman Fortnite Zero Point: Comic book price, release date, free rewards, and more

Batman Fortnite Zero Point is going to be DC comics' way of merging DC and Fortnite. It now includes in-game codes for fans to enjoy.

In Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the Dark Knight, and other DC superheroes are knit together in the world of Fortnite.

On Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will arrive in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms. Additional issues will be released on May 4th and 8th and June 1st and 15th.

A single issue will conclude the series on July 6th.

Batman and Catwoman from Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 out May 4 🦇🐱 pic.twitter.com/ogtE7wrgra — best of batcat (@thebestofbatcat) April 11, 2021

The cover variant versions sell for $5.99, with the regular sets selling for $4.99. This price is a steal for players who love Fortnite and DC comics.

A redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite items will be included with each print issue of Batman Fortnite Zero Point, starting with the Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit.

Subscribing to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE in the US entitles users to enjoy all five comics in the series, as well as the digital bonus codes. Fortnite players who redeem all six codes will receive an Armored Batman Zero Costume for their characters.

Epic Games is looking forward to the Batman Fortnite Zero Point release

Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer for Epic Games, had this to say:

"When developing this project with DC, our mutual goal from day one has been to tell an awesome and authentic Batman story first and foremost… Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point explores what would happen if you trapped the World's Greatest Detective somewhere with no memory of who he is, in an environment that's constantly changing. I can't wait for readers to discover all the surprises, twists, and mysteries that we have in store for them!"

DC Comics has provided this description for the comic:

"A crack splits the sky above Gotham City... A tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from... Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point."

When the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comic is released, it is very likely that people who want exclusive Fortnite skins, codes, or other Fortnite memorabilia will buy out physical copies. Users should grab the codes and get the DC loot as soon as the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comic hits the shelves.

