Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics or Item shop bundle: Which one should players buy

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are scheduled to be released on 20 April. There are six comics in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point series, and each comic contains a code for a specific cosmetic in the game.

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are priced at $5.99, and this has led fans to question if it is good enough to buy the comics or wait for Epic Games to release the bundle towards the end of the season.

Is it really worth buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics?

imagine buying 5 different comics for $6-7 each for some Fortnite codes, only for Epic to now tell us they will also be available in the item shop lol — Shiina (@RealShiina) April 14, 2021

This is a very pertinent question, given the fact that there are hardly any exclusive skins these days. The internet is divided when it comes to this question. Some people believe it's not worth it.

i agree Shiina — Adam (@TheManNamedAdam) April 14, 2021

Kinda scam tbh. They should have said that earlier. I hope at least the Batman Outfit for redeeming all codes stays exclusive — Minecartman (@minecartman3001) April 14, 2021

A majority of the community believes that it's worth buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, because people receive a skin and a comic for the price, whereas buying one skin individually would be higher than the price of the comic itself.

How is it a scam? It doesn’t even release yet. It’s a amazing deal because it’s 7$ for a comic and a free skin that will probably be 1200 or 1500 v bucks in the item shop. I see that as a great deal epic is doing. They don’t have to tell us anything until it actually releases — quanzoow#FreeFortnite (@quanzoow) April 14, 2021

Batman/Fortnite at that price point provides the additional value of providing Fortnite players in game items. And buying all 6 unlocks more. Gonna be honest, $5.99 comics might be my jumping off point. It definitely will make me reevaluate how many titles I can justify buying. — dEnny_UK (@dEnny_UK) March 21, 2021

Some people feel comics are expensive as well. It's hard to say if the skins will be exclusive to Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic owners unless they're released, and there's an official quote from Epic Games on this matter.

comics are cheaper than vbucks tho + you're getting the comic as well so kinda W — Kyar (@kyarwrld) April 14, 2021

the comics are the whole point though... if you bought comics for ingame cosmetics them thats your problem — plant 🍃🍃 (@thatplantfiber) April 14, 2021

Some on the internet opine that Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are the real deal. If people bought the comics for the cosmetics then it would be their problem.

Does it make sense buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics digitally?

If you’re gonna get the Batman x Fortnite comics, I’d recommend getting them digitally.



I can already see scalpers going to their local game store or Target and buy them all in bulk and sell them with the codes for triple the price. — The King of Zoeys 🍭 (@Rainb0wArt) April 2, 2021

As one user points out, it's safer to purchase a digital copy of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics. Individuals with a DC Universe Infinite subscription will receive codes for all six copies of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics. This is a safer option because, when it comes to the hard copies, there is a chance that people will go out and hoard these comics, only to sell them at a higher price later on.

I’m getting it in my country since it isn’t that big and not a lot of people scalp or buy comics around here, plus I preordered, but in us yes I’d recommend digital too — DarkRavenN (@D4rkRav3nN_) April 2, 2021

People were of the opinion that, while hard copies of comics were nice collectibles, a digital subscription was recommended atleast in the United States.

Each print issue will include a DLC code for a Batman-themed item or costume to use in Fortnite, with the first being a DC Rebirth Harley Quinn costume. Collecting all six codes will allow players to unlock an exclusive "Armored Batman Zero" skin. — Photon Gaming (@Agentphoton) April 11, 2021

Either way, buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics sure does look like a steal because players who end up unlocking all six codes will be rewarded with the Armored Batman skin. Now since this skin is a reward, there's a high chance that it will be an exclusive item even if the others are not.