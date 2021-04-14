Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics or Item shop bundle: Which one should players buy

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are scheduled to be released on 20 April. There are six comics in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point series, and each comic contains a code for a specific cosmetic in the game.
The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are priced at $5.99, and this has led fans to question if it is good enough to buy the comics or wait for Epic Games to release the bundle towards the end of the season.
Is it really worth buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics?
This is a very pertinent question, given the fact that there are hardly any exclusive skins these days. The internet is divided when it comes to this question. Some people believe it's not worth it.
A majority of the community believes that it's worth buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, because people receive a skin and a comic for the price, whereas buying one skin individually would be higher than the price of the comic itself.
Some people feel comics are expensive as well. It's hard to say if the skins will be exclusive to Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic owners unless they're released, and there's an official quote from Epic Games on this matter.
Some on the internet opine that Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics are the real deal. If people bought the comics for the cosmetics then it would be their problem.
Does it make sense buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics digitally?
As one user points out, it's safer to purchase a digital copy of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics. Individuals with a DC Universe Infinite subscription will receive codes for all six copies of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics. This is a safer option because, when it comes to the hard copies, there is a chance that people will go out and hoard these comics, only to sell them at a higher price later on.
People were of the opinion that, while hard copies of comics were nice collectibles, a digital subscription was recommended atleast in the United States.
Either way, buying the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics sure does look like a steal because players who end up unlocking all six codes will be rewarded with the Armored Batman skin. Now since this skin is a reward, there's a high chance that it will be an exclusive item even if the others are not.