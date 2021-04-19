Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 ideas that might just become a reality

With roughly two months left for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 to begin, it's the perfect time to pull out the drawing board and get to brainstorming about the theme for the new season.

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, is based on the primal theme, it isn't far-fetched to imagine the next season set in the future; as a reality, waves can change everything at will.

Although the ability to tame animals may become redundant with a reality shift, the ability to craft futuristic weapons will be more than enough to compensate for it. Lets dive into the future and see what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has in store for fans for players.

Conceptual ideas for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

#1 - Futuristic themed season

In Chapter 1 season 9, the island went futuristic and was sci-fi-themed. However, this time following the primal theme, a more gritty, dark-themed future could be implemented for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Break down walls in both the real and the virtual world. Gear up for a waking battle against R.E.M. Corp.



Grab the Cyber Infiltration Pack inspired by @sunman41456659! pic.twitter.com/xWYxRCAVOO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2021

With the introduction of the Cyber Infiltration Pack, and with constant collaboration, players may just get to see a Cyberpunk-themed season soon. The theme would fit right in, as reality waves keep changing things and altering everything in WandaVision.

Advertisement

#2 - Cyber City

The foundation already looks futuristic in nature, and perhaps after he breaks free from The Spire, reality may shift to suit his concept in-game. Currently, The Foundation and The Seven sport futuristic armor that stands out in Fortnite.

Heat 5 - Landing Neo Tilted pic.twitter.com/vtiZyzm2HG — milaniwnl (@milaniwnl) March 4, 2021

While the theme will be futuristic, adding tall buildings in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 into the island will make no sense as vehicles will become redundant, and destroying buildings for resources, would cause structures to fall. The ideal setting would be more along the lines of a futuristic suburban city. Something like Neo Titled from Chapter 1 Season 2.

#3 - The return of the IO

The IO is back, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and the organization is more powerful than ever, and are out for revenge against Jonesy for his betrayal. Players can expect to see more IO guards spawn all over the map, and they could be killed to obtain high-tier loot.

Advertisement

However, owing to The Foundation being present on the island, the IO would be mostly underground in their secret hideouts and use futuristic bullet trains to get around the map without being detected. Like Warzone, Epic Games could implement a second layer to the map by introducing underground structures and perhaps a hyperloop sort of system for players to use

#4 - Stronger enemy NPCs, Cyber themed weapons, and mods

Due to the futuristic theme, NPCs would be much stronger and kitted out in futurist armor and powered outfits, equipped with laser weapons and cyber tech. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 could host an array of futuristic weapons, alongside mods that fit the theme. Just like in Cyberpunk 2077, players would be able to upgrade their gear using crafting material

#5 - Phaseshifting Vehicles

Much like Waraith from Apex Legends or like the Spire Assassins in Fortnite, it would be really cool to see phase-shifting vehicles, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. With Epic Games, adding mods for vehicles into the game, this would fit perfectly as a defensive mod, only activated when the vehicle has received high damage.

Advertisement

#6 - Robot Dinosaurs

Just because Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is set in the future, doesn't mean the robot dinosaurs have to go. With the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle recently introduced into the game, it wouldn't be too outlandish to imagine a futuristic setting with robotic dinosaurs.

Of course, with it being the future and all, players will need a special mod to tame these beasts in-game.

#7 - Floating loot city

While a high-rise building wouldn't be a good idea in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, a floating city just might work. Players could land on the city, from the battle bus or take use of an elevator or perhaps even a teleportation chamber to reach the city from the ground.

Everyone is trying to get to Zalem - the city of dreams. Learn more about this floating city in the sky in #Alita: Battle Angel, now playing in theaters. Get your tickets at https://t.co/9oEGhwKxdT. pic.twitter.com/gOPsPGXDd2 — Alita: Battle Angel (@AlitaMovie) March 5, 2019

Advertisement

The city could even feature miniature puzzles for players to solve for high-tier loot and a cyberpunk-themed version of the Colossal Colosseum as well; where players could duke it out for mythic weapons and mods as prizes.

Disclaimer: This is based on speculation and pointers mentioned may not be accurate or are subject to change