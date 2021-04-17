Unreleased Fortnite Season 6 mods may change the way cars work in-game

Fortnite Season 6, so far, has added some interesting items into the game. From tamable wildlife, to a crafting system, to off-road wheels, Epic Games is indeed going all out to ensure that the Primal theme lives up to its name.
With vehicle mods being brought into the game after the 16.20 update, it's only fair to assume that Epic is going to keep releasing a lot more of these as Fortnite Season 6 progresses.
In fact, resident Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, did talk about a few unreleased vehicle mod categories and subsequent mod names, which are yet to come to the game. This was alongside an unreleased mounted turret mod and perhaps even mod garages. The vehicle mod categories and subsequent mods are:
- Front Bumpers - Scoop (Unreleased)
- Rear Bumper - Mega Booster (Unreleased)
- Wheels - Off-Road Tires (In-game)
So far, players have only gotten their hands on the Off-Road Tires mod in-game, however, it is expected that with the 16.30 update, a lot of vehicle mods will be added to the game.
While this is pure speculation and guesswork at this point, it's time to talk about how these vehicle mods and interactable mod garages will function in-game.
Upcoming vehicle mods for Fortnite Season 6
While there is no official statement from Epic Games suggesting how these unreleased vehicle mods will work, one can always speculate and hope for the best.
Judging by the fact that there are three categories for vehicle mods so far, namely, Wheels, Front Bumper, and Rear Bumper, it could be assumed that each vehicle in-game will be allowed a total of three mods - one from each category.
The developers are likely planning to release a lot more mods with the 16.30 update or sometime later during Fortnite Season 6. This could be followed by perhaps even full-fledged car warfare; not just in terms of players driving into each other, but more along the lines of car combat from games like Mad Max and Crossout.
With that out of the way, it's time to put on the thinking cap and try to break down what each of the unreleased vehicle mods may bring to Fortnite Season 6.
Vehicle Mods and their uses
Front Bumper - Scoop
In the traditional sense, the scoop is a component on the hood of a vehicle that may or may not be functional in nature. However, if functional, its main job is to direct the flow of air to the engine, allowing it to breathe and cool the entire unit.
However, in-game, the "Scoop" could be more of a real scoop like those found construction sites. It perhaps could be used to clear objects out of the way, flip other vehicles/players, and perhaps even collect items off the ground.
Rear Bumper - Mega Booster
Given how crazy Fortnite Season 6 has been lately, it wouldn't be too outlandish if Epic games decided to strap a giant rocker booster at the back of vehicles as a mod.
The thrust from the back of the booster would not only be used as a speed boost, but would also damage anything behind it as well.
Turret Attachment
If Epic Games is indeed shifting to vehicle-based combat, turrets will become a versatile defensive and offensive tool for players who love driving around in Fortnite Season 6.
Mod Garages
Nearly all locations in Fortnite Season 6 that have a gas station have been fitted with a garage following the 16.20 update. These garages may soon become interactive, allowing players to buy vehicle mods for Gold.
Perhaps some NPCs may get shifted around to accommodate the garages, or new NPCs may be added to the game. Alternatively, players could enter the garage with a car, which would trigger a drop-down menu (like in GTA), from which players could buy mods, skins, and other attachments to customize their ride in Fortnite Season 6.