Unreleased Fortnite Season 6 mods may change the way cars work in-game

Fortnite Season 6, so far, has added some interesting items into the game. From tamable wildlife, to a crafting system, to off-road wheels, Epic Games is indeed going all out to ensure that the Primal theme lives up to its name.

With vehicle mods being brought into the game after the 16.20 update, it's only fair to assume that Epic is going to keep releasing a lot more of these as Fortnite Season 6 progresses.

In fact, resident Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, did talk about a few unreleased vehicle mod categories and subsequent mod names, which are yet to come to the game. This was alongside an unreleased mounted turret mod and perhaps even mod garages. The vehicle mod categories and subsequent mods are:

Front Bumpers - Scoop (Unreleased)

Rear Bumper - Mega Booster (Unreleased)

Wheels - Off-Road Tires (In-game)

There's 2 more unreleased car mods categories, one is called "Front Bumpers" which has one item in it called "Scoop" and the other is "Rear Bumper" which has one item in it called "Mega Booster", also the old unreleased cars mounted gun.. AND we MIGHT get interactable mod garages — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

So far, players have only gotten their hands on the Off-Road Tires mod in-game, however, it is expected that with the 16.30 update, a lot of vehicle mods will be added to the game.

While this is pure speculation and guesswork at this point, it's time to talk about how these vehicle mods and interactable mod garages will function in-game.

summary of the new fortnite tires pic.twitter.com/vQzaH4xPEC — Granbe (@GranbeFN) April 14, 2021

Upcoming vehicle mods for Fortnite Season 6

While there is no official statement from Epic Games suggesting how these unreleased vehicle mods will work, one can always speculate and hope for the best.

Judging by the fact that there are three categories for vehicle mods so far, namely, Wheels, Front Bumper, and Rear Bumper, it could be assumed that each vehicle in-game will be allowed a total of three mods - one from each category.

The developers are likely planning to release a lot more mods with the 16.30 update or sometime later during Fortnite Season 6. This could be followed by perhaps even full-fledged car warfare; not just in terms of players driving into each other, but more along the lines of car combat from games like Mad Max and Crossout.

The vehicle combat in Mad Max is delightfully bonkers. Reminds me of Carmageddon pic.twitter.com/W5fccDFr3c — The Stainless Steel Rat (@steelrattus) June 9, 2020

With that out of the way, it's time to put on the thinking cap and try to break down what each of the unreleased vehicle mods may bring to Fortnite Season 6.

Vehicle Mods and their uses

Front Bumper - Scoop

In the traditional sense, the scoop is a component on the hood of a vehicle that may or may not be functional in nature. However, if functional, its main job is to direct the flow of air to the engine, allowing it to breathe and cool the entire unit.

However, in-game, the "Scoop" could be more of a real scoop like those found construction sites. It perhaps could be used to clear objects out of the way, flip other vehicles/players, and perhaps even collect items off the ground.

Next up, a mini-bulldozer from Marvel Crisis Protocol. pic.twitter.com/wHT2wv1dJL — Dr_Norbert (@45caliberidea) April 10, 2021

Rear Bumper - Mega Booster

Given how crazy Fortnite Season 6 has been lately, it wouldn't be too outlandish if Epic games decided to strap a giant rocker booster at the back of vehicles as a mod.

Official trailer for modified cars: pic.twitter.com/S7vhKsiIvG — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) April 13, 2021

The thrust from the back of the booster would not only be used as a speed boost, but would also damage anything behind it as well.

Turret Attachment

If Epic Games is indeed shifting to vehicle-based combat, turrets will become a versatile defensive and offensive tool for players who love driving around in Fortnite Season 6.

Concept I had commissioned for the upcoming "Mounted Turret Vehicle". Could very much be for creative mods or something else! #Fortnite@VastBlastt & @itzkrypt_ pic.twitter.com/HVmw4uLwvD — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) December 20, 2020

Mod Garages

Nearly all locations in Fortnite Season 6 that have a gas station have been fitted with a garage following the 16.20 update. These garages may soon become interactive, allowing players to buy vehicle mods for Gold.

#Fortnite v16.20 Map Changes and Updates 🗺️📍



• Gas Stations around the map have been upgraded to include a garage with tire racks and tune-up stations!



- Catty Corner

- Hydro 16

- Weeping Woods

- Holly Hedges pic.twitter.com/zc1K4uTrk7 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 13, 2021

New Garage Building in Viking Vessel: pic.twitter.com/1vLxJfDRSy — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) April 13, 2021

Perhaps some NPCs may get shifted around to accommodate the garages, or new NPCs may be added to the game. Alternatively, players could enter the garage with a car, which would trigger a drop-down menu (like in GTA), from which players could buy mods, skins, and other attachments to customize their ride in Fortnite Season 6.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article are of the writer and are subject to change as more information becomes available in the future.