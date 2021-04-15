Fortnite pro, SypherPK explains how the 'Chonkers' tire set can do a lot more than just off-roading

The Fortnite 16.20 update introduced some fascinating items in-game. However, one of them clearly stands out.

While many players will be rushing to find the newly added weapons, resident Fortnite content creator SypherPK suggests that players should instead look for Chonkers Off-Road Tires.

According to SypherPK, Off-Road Tires are currently a potent in-game item. Besides the hilarious name, when added to vehicles in-game, players can traverse off-road terrain with ease.

Built for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off-road easier in any vehicle 🚗



Jump in-game and give them a spin! pic.twitter.com/luWKzdxzdu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 13, 2021

Not too long ago, SypherPK in a YouTube video also explained how Chonkers Off-Road Tires were used in conjunction with the door glitch and a chicken.

If done right, players can exploit these two in-game items to launch their character across the map.

While the tires, in conjunction with the chicken and door glitch, are a powerful way to rotate in-game, players can also throw them on the ground while falling from a height to mitigate fall damage.

However, according to SypherPK, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the Chonkers Off-Road Tires.

Advertisement

SypherPK explains how the 'Chonkers' tire set can do a lot more than just off-roading in Fortnite

In a video, SypherPK demonstrated that Lamborghinis in-game could be overpowered when equipped with off-road tires.

summary of the new fortnite tires pic.twitter.com/vQzaH4xPEC — Granbe (@GranbeFN) April 14, 2021

Lamborghinis equipped with these tires go from being luxury cars to high-performance off-road monsters that can be used to chase players caught out in the open.

SypherPK suggests that players looking for a high kill game should try out this method to offer maximum mobility.

Players can also use this mod to replace tires on vehicles that have been shot off during an engagement. As mentioned before, players can use tires to mitigate fall damage and pick them up while jumping and place them down again to be reused.

Pro gamers have already started getting creative using this method.

Advertisement

Instant high ground with the new tires in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7RlDqMavxF — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) April 14, 2021

I found a better use for tires in the new Fortnite 16.20 update! pic.twitter.com/UicOYRdng4 — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) April 14, 2021

With off-road tire mods in-game, vehicles have become a serious threat to players on foot, as they can traverse terrain efficiently. The worst is perhaps yet to come.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, two more unreleased car mods categories will be coming to the game soon.

One category called "Front Bumpers" has an item called "Scoop," and the other is called "Rear Bumper," which has an item in it called "Mega Booster."

While this is speculation at best, Fortnite Season 6 may add many more mods to the game during the next update.

Advertisement

There's 2 more unreleased car mods categories, one is called "Front Bumpers" which has one item in it called "Scoop" and the other is "Rear Bumper" which has one item in it called "Mega Booster", also the old unreleased cars mounted gun.. AND we MIGHT get interactable mod garages — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

The Fortnite 16.20 update brings mods into the game. While this is wishful thinking, it could be possible that Fortnite's weapons may also be getting mods in the future.

Watch the entire video here:

Also Read: Fortnite fan theory suggests Nathan Drake from Uncharted might follow Aloy in Season 6