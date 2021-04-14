Fortnite fan theory suggests Nathan Drake from Uncharted might follow Aloy in Season 6 

The collaboration between Fortnite and Horizon Zero Dawn was recently revealed via an official blog post by Epic Games. According to the post, Horizon Zero Dawn's items will be making their way into Fortnite on April 15th, 2021.

The set includes Aloy's Outfit, the iconic Blaze Canister as back bling, Aloy’s Spear will function as a harvesting tool, a Glinthawk glider, Shield-Weaver wrap, and the Heart-rizon emote.

Aloy's second edit style might be PS5/PS4 exclusive since the game doesn't tell you if the skin has a style or not unless if you own the style! (like Kratos) pic.twitter.com/1GIk9IS13S — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

Resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX believes that the second edit style for the outfit is exclusive for Fortnite players on PS4 and PS5 since Horizon Zero Dawn was initially a PlayStation game (before it was available on PC).

This is the Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn) Loading Screen! pic.twitter.com/jDLSP5nL7A — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

It comes as no surprise that Aloy, being a hunter/gatherer specialist in the post-apocalyptic world, will be added to Fortnite Season 6's primal theme.

However, one Reddit user predicted that Aloy would be coming to Fortnite alongside others such as Nathan Drake from Uncharted and Joel & Ellie from The Last of Us.

Fan theory suggests Nathan Drake from Uncharted might also come to Fortnite Season 6

The Reddit Fortnite community is constantly bursting with ideas, speculation, and crazy theories, some of which have come true.

A user who goes by u/BrianLR14 suggested nearly a month ago that Aloy would come to Fortnite Season 6 alongside a host of other video game characters, such as Nathan Drake, Joel, and Ellie. He wrote,

"I had made a Reddit post that included suggestions for Nathan drake, alloy, and Joel and Ellie skins. The Joel skin would be him from the first last of us game, and the Ellie skin would be the older version of her in the last of us part 2."

Ideation for Horizon Zero Dawn bundle for Fortnite Season 6 (Image via u/BrianLR14, Reddit)

Ideation for Uncharted bundle for Fortnite Season 6 (Image via u/BrianLR14, Reddit)

Fan theories don't always work out, but they swing it out of the ballpark when they do. Reddit user u/BrianLR14 seems to have been spot on with his prediction apart from the back bling and glider concept.

With Fortnite Season 6 entering its prime, it is yet to be seen which other game characters and pop culture references will be added to the season.

There's no doubt that Epic Games has a lot more surprises in store for loopers this season.

