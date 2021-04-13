SypherPK reveals the biggest problem with Fortnite Season 6

Like any other Fortnite season, the sixth one has its problems as well, and Ali “SypherPK” Hassan has spoken about them.

Fortnite Season 6 is very different from all the other previous seasons. It introduced an overall new theme and, of course, a very controversial crafting system and makeshift weapons.

SypherPK touched on these subjects as he mentioned that the overall pace of Fortnite is different due to these new additions. The internet sensation also mentioned many more details about the game and how it’s changed due to the lack of pacing.

The pacing problem in Fortnite

SypherPK noted that the biggest problem in Fortnite right now is the pacing of the game. Overall, he said, the pacing has been trying to change, but it still hasn’t gotten to the point where it’s new and fresh. Below are the reasons that SypherPK gave for why he thinks so.

Not really. Season 6-x fortnite had much better story and was more fun. The problem is that they changed the game too much. They added bots, crafting, animals and they wanted to make the game more realistic which ruined everything. — L3rz (@L3rzia) April 6, 2021

Crafting

SypherPK doesn’t hate on the entire idea of crafting, just how it slows players down. Sometimes, people get too caught up in wanting to craft weapons and other items that by the time they get something in the Epic or Rare rarities, it’s already too late.

It’s essentially slower than it is game-changing.

Makeshift weapons

Everybody agrees that makeshift weapons are the new meta and are commonly found weapons in Fortnite now. Though there’s nothing terrible about them, they do make it difficult to want to upgrade. They should potentially be treated as side-grades rather than real upgrades, which also slows the game down.

Think about it, you have to upgrade to have a normal gun in Fortnite. Whoever had the idea of the makeshift shotgun has common sense problems. — TSM Emad (@EmadGG) April 10, 2021

Wildlife

Wildlife is a new and exciting idea for Fortnite Season 6, but it’s not fresh enough to change the game’s pace. Aside from allowing players to look cool with wild animals, it doesn’t do much more, nor does it have any real importance. It makes Fortnite look aesthetically pleasing but draws the line there.

All in all, SypherPK suggested that Epic Games should continue with the updates and have heavy communication with both casual and pro players. Also, they should try and change the pace of the game more, perhaps by changing some of the above subjects.

The only real thing that will change in the coming weeks will be the Batman/Fortnite miniseries. So, it seems everyone will have to wait until then to see what changes.

