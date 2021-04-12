Top 5 things in Fortnite that absolutely ruin the fun

Fortnite is one of those battle royales where players can just be lazy and fool around. Now, it's not that players cannot fool around in other battle royales, they can. However, the entire setting of Fortnite, including the way the characters are designed and the way the POIs are named, it's like the game is just designed for players to have fun and chill out.

However, Fortnite off late has become very competitive and many players have been complaining that the game isn't fun. This can be attributed to several reasons in Fortnite. Here are the top 5 reasons that ruin the fun in Fortnite.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 things that ruin the fun in Fortnite

The subreddit r/FortniteBR had an interesting discussion about this same issue. Although the thread has been archived for now, some of the reasons as stated by the users there still holds true.

#1 Sweats

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Everything is all too technical for these players in Fortnite. The number of sweats in Fortnite has gone up and it's really difficult to play against them. No one really wants to start building a huge fortress the moment they spot a player in the distance. It's fine in competitive lobbies, but seeing these very instances in casual lobbies in Fortnite is pain.

#2 Overbuilding

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Building has been one of the major attractions in Fortnite. However, as the days have progressed, the building mechanics have undergone a lot of changes in the game. Over the years, the skill gap with respect to building has widened a lot, and battles these days are nothing but build and edit battles. No one really wants to practice building in Fortnite so that they can casually enjoy playing it.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

#3 Competitive Players

According to a few people on Reddit, competitive players complain about everything in Fortnite. One such user went on to point out that whenever something new got added to Fortnite, competitive players began complaining it wasn't competitive enough.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Another individual pointed out that Epic Games introduced Arena to Fortnite so that people who wanted technical gameplay could have their fill, but then that's spilled out of Arena and can be seen in public matches as well.

#4 Skill Based Matchmaking

Skill Based Matchmaking is a feature that was introduced to mitigate the difference in skill gaps between new players and pro players. However, it didn't solve the issue. While it worked well for the players starting out, it severely affected the players who were averaging in the game.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

That, coupled with forced cross-play, where people of similar skill levels were forced to match in a game, irrespective of their platforms, makes things more difficult for the average player. Consoles have a few advantages over PC and vice versa, and these advantages can account for huge differences in the game itself.

#5 Overpowered items

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

This is the final piece of the puzzle in the list of items that ruin the fun in Fortnite. If there's an item that is overpowered, players shouldn't be depending upon the RNG to work in their favor in order to obtain that weapon. Such items should be made available to all players equally.