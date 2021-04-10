Where is Camp Cod in Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Season 6 has a lot of interesting POIs. Camp Cod happens to be one of the POIs on the island, but this POI isn't marked at all.

Located on the edge of the map, Camp Cod in Fortnite Season 6 doesn't really have a lot to offer. Not many people land in this place either because it's secluded from the map.

What does Camp Cod have to offer in Fortnite Season 6?

The area highlighted in red is where Camp Cod is located. Image via Fortnite.gg

Camp Cod in Fortnite Season 6 is located towards the South-East end of the map. For reference, it's the small island jutting out right behind Catty Corner and Misty Meadows.

As mentioned before, this spot is pretty bland. However, players can come across Jules in this area. She does have a few items to offer in exchange for gold. Jules is one of the few NPCs on the island who can upgrade weapons as well.

Camp Cod in Fortnite Season 6 has a lot of stacked cars, resembling a junkyard. Players can harvest these cars for mechanical parts as well. These mechanical parts come in handy when constructing Mechanical Weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

This POI contains a few fishing spots as well, and the pier towards the exterior contains a boat.

Although rotating out of here is slightly tedious, players can either head out to Catty Corner or Misty Meadows if they prefer traveling by land. If they prefer using a boat, players can easily make their way to Slurpy Swamp.

There's an interesting aspect to Jules. If players approach her as Midas, she goes on to say, "Oh good, father-daughter time." This secret dialogue indicates that Jules is Midas' daughter.

To top it off, in some cases, she also hands out a legendary P90 to players who wear the Shadow Midas skin. Now, it's not confirmed if she gives the legendary P90 to players wearing any Midas outfit, but the secret dialogue doesn't trigger with the Midas Rex outfit.

She does have a few other secret dialogues with some other characters as well. Overall, Camp Cod in Fortnite Season 6 isn't a very happening place, but it does have its perks.