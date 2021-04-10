Fortnite Season 6 Guide: Tips and tricks to live longer and win every fight in-game

Fortnite can be extremely competitive, and just about everyone wants to be really good. It's also understandable that with so many Cash Cups and tournaments coming in from time to time, who wouldn't want to win a few matches? Even if it's not for money, Solo and Squads can also be competitive.

With that in mind, below are some of the most important tips and tricks to live longer and hopefully get that win in Fortnite.

Fortnite Tips and Tricks to Win

Plan the Drop

Players should try and land at the same POI every single time. Many think this is a bad strategy because it only allows for players to know one spot and not the rest of the map. Remember, players should explore the entire map as they play every match. That should be the case, but when players are getting ready for more competitive modes, landing in the same POI is a great move whether it's Solo or Squads.

By landing in the same POI, players can familiarize themselves with these locations and know where the loot is better than anyone else. This repetitive strategy helps players own certain POI's and can help them navigate their next move.

Know the Path

After landing, many players are going to want to go their own way and get as much loot as possible. Typically, everyone has a path in mind: if players are wandering aimlessly, then they’re bound to lose. But the point here is to know which way to go in Fortnite. This way, players are familiar with the area and know all directions where enemies can come from.

In squads, be sure to move together, otherwise, there’s zero chance of revival. It's clearly best to be on the same page when playing squads so that no one is left behind.

Fighting off Spawn

Several times players land at a POI and can see other enemies landing in that same area, just right across. Most of the time these players are going to want to quickly grab whatever weapon they can, and run over to them and eliminate them. However this isn’t the best method in Fortnite, the best thing to do here is to be patient.

Players need to make sure they can grab every single loot they see on their side of the map, and then go towards the enemy. It does take a lot to be patient, but it works out in the end if they're able to grab much more than the enemy. Another thing to think about is knowing when to push an enemy, doing this too early will result in an instant elimination. So be patient, gather loot, be cautious, and get that Fortnite win.