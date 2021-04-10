Where are all the Bunker Chests in Fortnite Season 6?

There's a new loot type in Fortnite, and players are searching for them like crazy.

As with every update and season, Fortnite gets its fair share of new loot and other items. It’s the best way to make each new season and update that much more unique. These chests contain a lot of new material and high-powered weapons for a win.

Thanks to places like Fortnite.gg, a nice map to dive into each location is available.

Fortnite Bunker Chests Locations

These new chests contain a very high legendary weapon rate and are way better than other Supply Drops and Mystic Chests. The catch is, these chests aren’t always visible to the naked eye, and players might have to dig for them. Using the map below will help players traverse to a few locations and hit up the new Fortnite Bunker Chests almost immediately.

(Image via Fortnite.gg)

Locations:

Shark Island

This Bunker Chest is inside a tower that's at the northwest corner of the entire island. At its bottom base level, players will be able to find the chest.

Stealthy Stronghold

In Stealthy Stronghold, this chest is buried in the south area under a field, just outside of the walls. The field is right on top of a small hill.

Pleasant Park

This chest will be in the house that has a storm shelter on the southeastern corner of the POI.

Found The New Bunker Chest In Fortnite pic.twitter.com/60Po1j5DrO — 1Hyplex (@1Hyplex) March 27, 2021

Craggy Cliffs

Look for a house that has a red roof on the west part of the POI. Once there, the Bunker chest will be under some staircases.

Pristine Point (Between Craggy Cliffs & Steamy Stacks)

This chest can be found inside an attic on the west side of this landmark.

Steamy Stacks

Though a large area, this chest is located in the building that's half covered in sand. Going towards the bottom of its basement, players can find the chest. Another chest can also be found here if players head to the shoreline, just southeast of Steamy Stacks. This chest is under a pile of sand, so players will have to dig with their pickaxe.

Why Durrr Burger is the most powerful POI:



- Mechanical Parts for Crafting (4 minimum)

- Pump Shotgun from NPC always.

- Epic Rifle from the Spire guards.

- Bunker Chest

- Mats #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/STlEE5Actg — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 20, 2021

Sweaty Sands

Players can find this chest in the attic of a house that's located on the southeastern part of the POI.

Weeping Woods

This chest will be right next to the control panel in a house just in the northern area of this POI.

Retail Row

There are two chests in Retail Row, of which the first can be found in a house just on the southwestern edge of the town. The second one will be on the flower fields, towards the west side.

All Bunker Chest locations:



• They drop Epic & Legendary weapons.

• Some change their location slightly

• Spawn rate is unknown but isn't 100% #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/EpmymLzDk3 — Fortnite News (@fn_news_world) March 19, 2021

Misty Meadows

Players can find a bunker chest near a large house right next to a flower field. Heading towards the southwest side of Misty Meadows will provide a better view.

Slurpy Swamps

Players heading towards Slurpy Swamps can find a chest just below the POI. Heading towards the southeastern corner, players should be able to find a trailer park. There, the shack should be waiting for players with the bunker chest inside.