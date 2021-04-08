Completing Fortnite Week 4 Challenges is a great way to earn experience points. A great way to achieve this is to search chests that are located all around the island. Upon completion, players will receive 24,000 experience points.

While chests can indeed be located all over the map, there are only a handful of locations that are isolated and allow players to search chests in peace.

Fortnite week 4 challenges: Top 5 locations to Search Chests

For ease of understanding, the guide will be broken into segments, discussing the top 5 locations to search chests. While some players offer numerous chests, most of them are hot-drop zones and will see intense firefights.

The goal here is to drop into a game and complete the challenge in one round before eventually dying or getting a victory royale.

#5 - Weather Station

Located south of Catty Corner, the Weather Station is as isolated as it gets. Players can search chests here without being disturbed for the most part. The location has nine chests, which should be more than enough to complete this Fortnite Week 4 Challenge.

9 chests are located at Weather Station (Image via Fortnite.gg)

While rotation may become an issue because it's located towards the edge of the island, apart from this little hiccup, players shouldn't have any issue searching chests in this area.

#4 - Camp Cod

Camp Cod is another off-beat location that players seldom visit due to it being at the edge of the island. This POI is located towards the extreme sound of Catty Corner and is the perfect location for a full squad to complete the "Search Chests" Fortnite Week 4 Challenge.

20 chests are located at Camp Cod (Image via Fortnite.gg)

It's easy for players to search chests at this location, as there are 20 located on this mini island. As with the Weather Station, rotating from this location may prove to be a bit difficult.

#3 - Fort Crumpet

Located northwest of Sweaty Sands, this is another quiet and isolated location for players to search chests. There are seven chests located within Fort Crumpet and another four chests scattered about.

7 chests are located within Fort Crumpet (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Keep in mind that since Sweaty Sands are located nearby and are hot-drop locations, players should search chests as quickly as possible to complete this Fortnite Week 4 Challenge.

#2 - Pristine Point

Located directly east of Craggy Cliffs or Northwest of Steamy Stacks, Pristine Point stays true to its name as players seldom visit this POI. Players can take their own sweet time and search chests in the area without getting into a firefight to complete this Fortnite Week 4 Challenge.

7 chests are located at Pristine Point (Image via Fortnite.gg)

There are a total of nine chests in this location, with seven being located inside the buildings. As with all other off-beat locations, rotating will be the only problem players will face after landing here.

#1 - Lockie's Lighthouse

Located just a wee bit northwest of Stealthy Stronghold, players can find seven chests within the building located at Lockie's Lighthouse.

7 chests are located at Lockie's Lighthouse (Image via Fortnite.gg)

It's a good idea to search chests and complete this Fortnite Week 4 Challenge as fast as possible because Stealthy Stronghold can turn into a hot drop zone at times. Beware the raptors located south of this POI while trying to push inward.