Twitch Streamer SypherPK will be hosting a Fortnite tournament in Season 6

SypherPK has just announced that he’ll be hosting a big Fortnite tournament this season.

Only an hour ago did SypherPK come out to officially announce on his YouTube channel that he will be hosting an epic Fortnite tournament this coming week. The tournament is said to be like nothing players have ever really seen in a long time, as it's not the typical type of tournament most people are used to.

The tournament is set for April 12th, at 3pm EST (12pm PST), and will be streaming on Twitch.tv/SypherPK.

SypherPK Fortnite Tournament Info

SypherPK mentioned big-name streamers such as Bugha, Nickmercs, MrSavage, Nick Eh 30, and many more will be joining him in the tournament. The tournament is set to be in trios mode and has 33 streamers in total. Sypher did want to mention more than anything that this Fortnite tournament will not be a “Sweaty” one. It’s meant to be for all types of players - sweaty and casual. He places a lot of emphasis on the idea that this is not a full-on competitive sweaty tournament.

Excited to announce my own $10K Tournament w/ @TwitchRivals:



The SypherPK Trials ft. Fortnite



Your favorite streamers are going head to head in a VERY special format I cooked up 👀



Monday, April 12 @ 2 CST: https://t.co/9lVe9w9TPh pic.twitter.com/7SX5zZisjq — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 9, 2021

The main focus is that it’s a YouTube Challenge type of tournament. He doesn’t go into full disclosure on what he means, as he mentions that every single round will be different and have different goals. This means that not everyone can use the typical go-to strategy to win a game.

SypherPK also mentioned that he will not be competing, since it would be unfair, as he’s the only one who knows what will happen in each round. So as far as everyone else is concerned, no one will know the type of round, scoring, or goals until right before the round starts.

The tournament is sure have plenty of content, be meme-related, and overall be a lot of fun. As a reminder, people can watch the tournament on SypherPk’s Twitch channel, and it starts at 3pm EST (12pm PST), and is set to run for approximately four hours.