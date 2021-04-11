SypherPK reveals the amount of money he has spent on Fortnite skins and other in-game items 

Regular Fortnite streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan recently revealed the amount of money he has spent on buying items in the 100-man battle royale.

Being one of the biggest Fortnite creators out there, Sypher has hardly missed trying out anything new in the game. Sypher has purchased a total of 3905 items, out of which 917 are Fortnite outfits. The total V-Bucks spent stands at 1,575,500 since his first battle royale game back in 2017.

Also read: Disguised Toast reveals that he was “kicked” from OfflineTV’s Rust server and has no plans on returning

I've spent a lot of money on Fortnite skins



Sheesh 😬 pic.twitter.com/IdMI8EO7tp — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 8, 2021

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to unlock and craft the cherry blossom DIY recipes

The current price of V-Bucks starts at $7.99, and the highest bundle offers 13,500 V-Bucks for $79.99. Assuming Sypher bought the V-Bucks in large numbers, it would still put the total spent around the $150,000 – $200,000 mark.

This just reiterates that SypherPK has reached an extreme when it comes to buying in-game items.

Reminder that currently there is no official feature to check account statistics. Logging in to 3rd party tools to do so is not recommended. If you've accessed any of these tools, we suggest you change your account password and ensure 2FA is enabled. — Epic Support A Creator (@EpicCreators) April 8, 2021

SypherPK's tweet raised a lot of eyebrows. This is because Fortnite doesn't offer a facility through which the players can tally statistics.

Since the American streamer used a third party application, Epic stepped in to announce that it could be dangerous, and that those who have already followed in the footsteps of their favorite streamer, should consider changing their account password.

Advertisement

Will SypherPK get his own Fortnite skin in Season 6?

Ninja, Lachlan and LazarBeam among several others have been a driving reason behind the success that the Epic Games-owned battle royale has seen.

However, there is no other streamer who has invested in Fortnite the way SypherPK has. He has been a consistent streamer and has also played an instrumental role in sustaining the title's player base and popularity.

The American streamer also played a huge role in bringing back names like Ninja and NICKMERCS, who both took a hiatus to look for greener pastures.

LazarBeam got his own skin earlier this year, which has only increased the talk around SypherPK's skin in the game.

Will the ongoing season put an end to the misery of SypherPK's honest patrons? The fans will have to wait to find out.