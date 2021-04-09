Spanish Fortnite streamer gets kills using a bizarre instrument as a controller

Over the years, Fortnite players have become familiar with bizarre instruments used as controllers. Twitch streamer RobDiesAlot recently made the most of his creative skills and used a guitar as a controller. He even got a few kills.

Novelty and gimmicky controllers aren’t exactly anything new. But winning matches while using them takes quite a bit of skill.

A clip of one of RobDiesAlot's duels went viral online. In a duel that lasted well over a minute, the Spanish streamer miraculously managed to outplay his opposition with some smooth skills.

The long-distance battle on Sweaty Sands began with Rob taking some damage. But rather than engaging with the enemy, he decided to take cover and force his enemy to come out.

Rob used his position to confuse his enemy but failed to secure the kill. After healing, the streamer jumped down to take the fight at close range and landed the decisive shot after a sweet 360 spin.

“Got him!” Rob shouted with exhilaration as he finally secured the frag.

In another impressive clip, he eliminated an enemy in a close-range battle and went for cover as soon as another enemy appeared.

With patience and skill, he lured the enemy. But even with a controller disadvantage, he eliminated the opposition with just a sliver of health left. It was a spectacular play by the gamer using a guitar as a controller.

More Fortnite players have started using bizarre controllers. The 100-man battle royale has seen some magnificent crossovers with the music fraternity, but the use of musical instruments as potential controllers has taken this mind-bending association to unprecedented levels.

Fortnite players like to challenge themselves

Some Fortnite players think that traditional controllers are too easy and like challenging themselves using absurd items.

"Avery" is a popular Fortnite streamer who has mastered this niche. He's spent the last couple of years trying to up the ante. The streamer took the controller game to the next level by using a typewriter to get frags.

Unsurprisingly, Avery went on to bag a Victory Royale in the same game.

Another streamer to do this is Dr Disrespect. He has proven himself in every title that he has ever played, including Fortnite. But he recently decided to challenge himself further and added foot pedals to his arsenal.

Even though he failed to bag a win, the stream was rather entertaining and sent the community in a state of tizzy.

Despite other battle royale games gaining popularity, it looks like Fortnite's base is showing no signs of slowing down. When the game becomes monotonous, players find a way to spice things up.