Fortnite Primal War: How will Batman impact the storyline in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6's update 16.20 is about to be released soon but according to data miners, there is no sign of Batman's appearance yet.

Here’s all the currently known rewards for the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries 🏆



Issue #1- Rebirth Harley Quinn



Issue #2: Batman Zero Wing glider



Issue #3: Catwoman’s Claw



Issue #4-6: Unknown



If you claim all 6 codes, you can unlock the Batman Zero armored skin! pic.twitter.com/fT9ZC6wDmf — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) April 4, 2021

After multiple leaks suggesting that the 16.30 update will introduce all Batman-themed content for Fortnite Season 6, the community is certain that Batman cosmetics and in-game stories will be added along with the same in the last week of April.

Having said that, Agent Jonesy, Batman, Harley Quinn, and the other DC characters could have a major role to play when and if the Zero Point is finally subdued. Additionally, fans are also advised to follow the comic books to get a rough idea of what might be coming to Fortnite Season 6 with the introduction of Batman.

Here's everything that fans need to know about the Batman Zero armored skin's introduction in Fortnite Season 6.

Batman in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, recently teased the release of Fortnite x Batman comics which shed some light on the upcoming happenings in Fortnite Season 6. This teaser all but confirms that the Batman Zero Point comics will be released in the upcoming weeks.

She would need to be updated to the new item shop design but since the Fortnite Batman comics come out this month I assume she’ll release later this month — A Guy Who Plays Games (@AlfonsonJoey) April 9, 2021

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #1 IS LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AWAY!



Have you placed your pre-order yet?https://t.co/9XT8jv9Cij pic.twitter.com/dm2JV7uJXp — Big Bang Comics (@TheBigBang_) April 10, 2021

Given that these comics will reveal the storyline that Epic Games has planned for Fortnite Season 6, it seems certain that the storyline as well as the Batman-themed cosmetics will also be made available for players extremely soon.

Nevertheless, coming to how Batman might impact the primal-themed storyline in Fortnite Season 6, it can be expected that Agent Jonesy gathers all the DC characters in an attempt to subdue the Zero Point and save reality.

However, until and unless the comics are made available for everyone, it is extremely difficult for anyone to speculate the twists and turns that Epic Games might have planned.

So I guess the mods on the #Fortnite #reddit are just auto censoring all criticism. The ignite structures quest has been broken for two days and I still have no idea when I can get those Batman: Zeropoint comics. — nicholas dormihal (@blackheart24601) April 10, 2021

Additionally, the official release date of the Batman Zero armored skin in Fortnite Season 6 is still unknown. Although there have been various speculations regarding the release with update 16.20 or 16.30, until and unless Epic Games releases an official statement, it all remains mere conjecture.

With all of that said, one thing is absolutely certain about the upcoming update. Regardless of when the Batman-themed content releases in Fortnite Season 6, it will definitely be an iconic moment for everyone in the community.