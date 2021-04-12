Fortnite Season 6 leaks have become more frequent with the Fortnite update 16.20 on its way, and while most may not be super impressive, there are a few Fortnite Season 6 leaks that are out of this world.

From new Mythic weapons to Kevin The Cube's possible return to Fortnite, new crafting recipes, and Epic Games already testing out Fortnite Seasons 7 and 8, the possibilities seem nearly limitless.

first season 6 patch and epic already adding 18.00 values in the files lol pic.twitter.com/uHvNqEIXIP — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 30, 2021

While most of these Fortnite Season 6 leaks have been more or less confirmed, there is always the possibility of them being scrapped last minute.

It's a good idea to take all this information with a pinch of salt and optimism. Without further ado, it's time to check out some Fortnite Season 6 leaks and speculations.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Mythic weapons, Primal War, and Kevin The Cube

Mythic weapon

According to new Fortnite Season 6 leaks, three new mythic weapons may be coming to the game this season (or after the current season).

Mythics do more damage but are not really overpowered and shouldn't be too much a concern during firefights.

There is no information yet as to whether these mythic weapons will come with unique properties.

The following weapons have Mythic version stats:

- Mechanical Explosive Bow

- Recycler

- Primal Rifle



There is a chance that these are scrapped Mythic weapons but maybe we can see them in a future update? 🤔



Thanks @FN_Assist for noticing this! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 8, 2021

Mythic Mechanical Explosive Bow:



Damage: 98 [4 More than Legendary]

Recoil: 4.25 [0.25 less than Legendary] — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 8, 2021

Map changes - Primal War

It's been well known for a while now that all POI's next to the primal areas of the map have been fortified and barricaded.

It appears that Retail Row is the last POI to be fortified in this patch, expect more to happen over the course of this Season and the upcoming updates.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1c6yHCpeyS — Imperius Fate | Fortnite Leaks & News (@FateImperius) April 5, 2021

While there is no clear indication of why this is happening, the most apparent reason could be the raptors. However, these small dinosaurs are not a significant threat, and perhaps Epic is gearing up to unleash larger predators into the game soon.

2 FUCKING VELOCITRAPTORS OFF SPAWN AND I GET A BOW AND A GREY MAKESHIFT WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO FUCKING DO pic.twitter.com/IVCEFJKzK9 — spyderrrrrrrr (@SpyderHt) April 10, 2021

While this is speculation at best, as the map's primal areas expand, the POIs may turn into primal-themed regions with the appropriate buildings, just like Boney Burbs or Colossal Crops. Hopefully, after the 16.20 update drops, more Fortnite Season 6 leaks may come to light.

Return of Kevin The Cube

Raz has a vital role in Fortnite Season 6, and while there has been no evidence from Epic regarding this, players may get to see Kevin The Cube in-game once more.

Raz's back bling (Endless Scroll) and his Chromium skin, which players can unlock via the Battle Pass, are covered in runic glyphs that directly relate to Kevin The Cube and his more monstrous form, the Storm King.

So apparently people are saying that the big symbol at the center of the Endless Scroll Backbling resembles The Storm King’s Horns!



Do you believe this to be true? pic.twitter.com/A00WLC26Xq — Jellie (@JellieTheOG) April 8, 2021

One of the runic glyphs on the back of the Endless Scroll back bling depicts the Storm King, and while this is pure speculation at best, it could be possible that Raz is taking advantage of the Zero Crisis.

Currently, he is tasking players with studying The Spire, helping him find ways to breach the Chromium sphere. During an exchange of dialogues, he even mentions that he's been working on a way to enter the "Spire's Inner Sanctum."

While it could be possible that he seeks to free The Foundation, the runic skin and back bling suggest strongly otherwise. Raz could very well be looking to harness the Zero Point's power and use it to unleash the Strom King.

While there are no Fortnite Season 6 leaks about Kevin The Cube, many fans and players speculate that it may happen soon.