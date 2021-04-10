Raz's "Sacrificial" back bling in Fortnite Season 6 could be a summoning device to allow the return of "Storm King"

Players have seen some amazing storyline developments at the start of Fortnite Season 6. The Zero Point going critical, the island being affected by reality waves, and The Foundation (leader of The Seven) getting encased in a chromium sphere on top of The Spire have all drawn players in.

Throughout Fortnite Season 6, Raz will be giving players quests related to The Spire. While doing these Spire Challenges, players have to interact with Raz, who seems rather interested in The Spire and wants to reach its inner sanctum (the sphere where The Foundation is trapped).

My theory is that: The Zero Point will escape from the spire like in some loadingscreens wich i will put here probably, and it will become again unstable, meanwhile the foundation became evil because of the force inside the zero point pic.twitter.com/JWfkGwZKnG — Hacked - FN Leaks & News (@ExploitxDrift11) April 9, 2021

While these events may seem random at first, it has slowly become obvious that Raz has a much deeper connection with Fornite Season 6 than players had first anticipated.

The Spire has sent a mysterious energy influencing Tarana, Raz, and Spire Assassin.



With the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, unlock the #SuperLevel "Relic" Styles of these primal warriors by reaching milestones over Level 100.



Learn more:https://t.co/1GMKVxNYhu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 7, 2021

Upon closer inspection of the Chorumiun based skins (the same material The Spire is made of), runic symbols can visibly be seen marked across the body. These symbols are associated with none other than Kevin The Cube.

Kevin was eventually destroyed, and his rift energy caused a new group of rocky islands to appear in the center of Loot Lake/Leaky Lake. Things then became normal on the island until the Zero Crisis began to unfold.

Raz's "Sacrificial" back bling in Fortnite Season 6 could be a summoning device!

Following the Zero Crisis and primal reality shift that began on the island, Raz became a significant NPC. As mentioned before, he has an important role to play in Fortnite Season 6, but what it entails is a mystery.

However, players soon noticed that Raz's back bling (Endless Scroll) was not just another cosmetic, as it was reactive in nature.

So apparently people are saying that the big symbol at the center of the Endless Scroll Backbling resembles The Storm King’s Horns!



Do you believe this to be true? pic.twitter.com/A00WLC26Xq — Jellie (@JellieTheOG) April 8, 2021

The back bling gains power every time an opponent is downed. However, what's most interesting is that the glyph on the top of the Endless Scroll looks familiar.

Without a doubt, it looks like a demon with two horns, and players are starting to wonder if The Storm King will be making an appearance in-game in Fortnite Season 6.

🌩️The Storm King 🌩️



I think this is what the Storm king would've looked like if Fortnite kept their original style!!#FortniteArt #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1LjxGSBIlT — JayDraws (@JayDraws101) July 15, 2020

While this is sheer speculation, it may be possible that Raz is taking advantage of the Zero Crisis, siphoning power from it, and channeling it into his Endless Scroll.

Currently, he is tasking players with studying The Spire and finding ways to breach the Chromium sphere. During an exchange of dialogues, he even mentions that he's been working on a way to enter the "Spire's Inner Sanctum."

WHAT IF: The Devourer is slowly growing inside The Spire with The Foundation or... the Foundation is going primal and will turn into some sort of creature that is similar to the monster? pic.twitter.com/M7w2HK4nj7 — Gavin King (@GavinK1ng) April 5, 2021

Raz could very well be looking to harness the Zero Point's power and perfect his mastery of the glyphs, eventually summoning The Storm King in Fortnite Season 6.

While it's too early into the season to be sure of anything, if the speculation does come true, it's improbable that players will get to battle the mighty Storm King anytime before Fortnite Season 7, at the very least.