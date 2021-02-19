Fortnite leaks do not confirm the return of Kevin The Cube in Season 5

Fans of Fortnite have been speculating about the return of Kevin the Cube for a while now. This mysterious object was seen in Chapter 1 in the game and became important to the whole chapter.

In Chapter 2, it was being speculated that Kevin the Cube was powering Steamy Stacks. The company present in the area is known as Revolution Energy and had cube-like icons on its smokestacks.

With a few hunters yet to join the game and with the villain of Season 5 still under wraps, some fans are speculating that Kevin will be returning to the game soon. However, this is a small section of the community. A much larger share believes otherwise.

With all the portals connected it forms a cube. Do you think we could be seeing kevin again?



via/ u/duskyxlops pic.twitter.com/GfFhadGLYM — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) February 18, 2021

Is Kevin the Cube coming back to Fortnite?

Although the individual behind the above tweet has put in extensive effort to find the connection between the already formed portals on the map, the internet feels it's a stretch.

That’s a stretch — Sheep (@SheepTheSecond) February 18, 2021

Bit of a stretch ngl — Cactus (@DrunkCactus670) February 18, 2021

Fans also feel that it's just a random drawing and the portals appearing on the island have no connection whatsoever with Kevin the Cube.

Nah, that's way too far-fetched. If they really wanted to make it cube-shaped they would place all of them in corners, not just a few. You could basically draw any shape you want this way. I'm not saying the cube can't come but this definitely wasn't planned to look like a cube. — StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (@StreakyFly) February 18, 2021

This in no way resembles a cube shape u just drew a cube with only half the actual points in the right spot😂 — Troyouno (@Troyouno1) February 19, 2021

Although most of the internet believes that the portals on the map don't form a cube's outline, the community wants Kevin to return to Fortnite. A user on Twitter mentioned that this was a sign that the first Fortnite map might also return.

Guys I recon the og map is coming back and that Kevin and the island Will be returning for next season who else is hyped — Heartless scythe (@HeartlessScythe) February 18, 2021

I dont think so but it would be nice — Refluxx2006 (@refluxx2006) February 18, 2021

That being said, there's no information about Kevin the Cube returning to Fortnite any time soon. Given how Epic Games is shaping Fortnite lately, hints and teasers concerning Kevin would have been published already.

The lack of any teasers from the publisher makes it hard to believe that Kevin will be returning to Fortnite at this time.

However, with little under a month left for Season 5 to end, speculations concerning the end-of-season event are flowing in. Some believe there may not be any end-of-season events at all. Season 5 might lead directly into Season 6.

Bunker Jonesy might start the conversation with "Here it comes. Don't say I didn't warn you." and if you go to him as Cattus he says this "I thought you'd be bigger.", He also has this placeholder/unreleased text "Hey don't look at me, I don't know how he got here either." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

Deadfire's Speech "Make it Quick Partner" has been changed to "Mysterious things have been happening 'round these parts"



Kondor has an unreleased speech: "Keep your head down and your eyes sharp, huntress."



And Lexa now says this if u go as Orin: "Brother? How'd you find me?" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

Ragnarok NPC has an unreleased speech too: "Strange... you look just like HIM"



And Mancake now says this: "Was that thing always so.... unstable?" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

Others believe that the changes in a few NPCs' audio filesNPCs' audio files on the island make it evident that the event is on the cards.

Deadfire and Kondor's changed speech indicate that something interesting is on its way to Fortnite this season itself. Still, it's tough to tell if it's Kevin the Cube or not with the available information.