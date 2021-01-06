SypherPK explains why Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite

SypherPK recently uploaded a YouTube video explaining why he believes Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite.

Much of the evidence that he presents is based on a statement made by Donald Mustard, who is the Creative Director at Epic Games.

SypherPK prefaced the video by pointing to an earlier statement from Mustard, in which he claimed that all of the seasons in Fortnite are connected with a clear set pattern.

One of the first ways in which this manifested in Fortnite has been the transition between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

SypherPK pointed out that after the Zero Point changed the entire map, many of the Chapter 1 locations are still in the same exact locations as they were in Chapter 2. It's one way to prove that the different chapters and seasons are in some way connected and on a continuous timeline.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 according to SypherPK

After pointing out the similarities in locations within Fortnite, SypherPK also highlighted the similarities in themes for each season.

Season 4 in Chapter 1 was about Superheroes, and Season 4 in Chapter 2 was based around Marvel. Season 5 in Chapter 1 then moved on to alternate realities that brought different characters and universes into the game.

Chapter 2 - Season 5 is also based around bounty hunters from different realities getting to the map through the zero point. Those characters include Mandalorian, Kratos, Master Chief and others. It really can't get any more jumbled than that.

SypherPK then pointed out the genuine Kevin the Cube clues around the map beyond just season patterns.

Steamy Stacks is a major clue that some facility named Kevolution Energy may be utilizing Kevin and even bringing him back to the game. Signs of Kevin the Cube are littered around that area.

Donald Mustard also tweeted out an anniversary picture of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite, where he said:

"Kevin MIGHT be gone, but is not forgotten."

It's basically an acknowledgment that Kevin the Cube really isn't gone, otherwise that emphasized 'might' would be pretty weird.

One of the last pieces of evidence that SypherPK put forward is a new bunker on the map, which is in the exact same spot where Kevin the Cube first appeared in Season 5 of Chapter 1.

If everything lines up, especially with patterns, it's more than likely that SypherPK is right, and Season 5 of Chapter 2 could be the return of Kevin the Cube of Fortnite.