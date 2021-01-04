Fortnite star "SypherPK" explains why he can't play the game for his "mental sake"

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 can be stressful and exceedingly frustrating due to the gunplay mechanics introduced by Epic Games.

Recently, prominent content creator Ali "SypherPK" Hassan opened up about his frustrating experience in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The weapons meta in Fortnite has experienced a radical shift from the mythic-driven norm in Season 4.

Epic Games changed the gunplay in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 by introducing new shotguns in the loot pool. Similarly, the Pump Shotgun, one of the most popular weapons in Fortnite was vaulted.

SypherPK explains why the gunplay in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is mentally exhausting

This has resulted in a Tactical Shotgun dominated meta, and SypherPK mentions how that can be frustrating in Fortnite. While players cannot execute a well-devised shot, the meta is shifting towards a spray-and-pray dynamic

Tactical Shotgun drop rate has been increased.



Grey Charge Shotguns has been vaulted. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 2, 2020

Epic Games reshaped the weapons dynamic in Fortnite by introducing a new exotic variant into the mix. While players can equip these exotic weapons by purchasing them with gold bars, the floor-loot pool has seen a stark decline.

It's 2021, how about we bring back the pump shotgun? @FortniteGame



Please ❤️ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) January 2, 2021

For instance, the Charge Shotgun, Double Barrel Shotgun, and the Tactical Shotgun have been added to the floor-loot. At the same time, Epic chose to vault weapons like the Pump Shotgun and the Combat Shotgun, while introducing the new Exotic Dragon's Breath Shotgun.

This has caused an imbalance in the meta, as gamers are favoring the Tactical Shotgun over every other weapon. The reason for this is the rapid fire-rate and high-accuracy of the Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite. Recently, Epic added a slight buff to the weapon and that has made all the difference.

plz @FortniteGame remove the tactical shotgun, its soo bad, whats the point with having a gun in the game that does 22 damage instantly, and there is like 90% of finding that and like 10% of finding a charge — Emerge Lucas (@LucasFN1397) January 4, 2021

SypherPK mentions that two players squaring off in a box-fight with Tactical Shotguns are a 50-50 scenario for both. Neither player can determine whether they will come out successfully as the Tactical Shotgun is dominating the meta in Fortnite.

SypherPK mentions in his Twitch clip that he might quit playing Fortnite for a while as it is becoming mentally taxing to lose against the Tactical Shotgun. SypherPK did not sugarcoat words while explaining the shabby state of the meta this season in Fortnite.

"What sucks the most is that this season is actually really well done. So for it to be so really well done and then the Shotgun play is so frustrating," he said.

It's clear from his words that the Shotgun gunplay is not what it used to be in Fortnite. Gamers expected Epic to do something better after vaulting the Charge Shotgun in Season 4. However, reintroducing it in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has left players with weaker options in the shotgun category.

SypherPK went on to say that he might not stream Fortnite as much as he used to because the gunplay in Chapter 2 - Season 5 is ruining the "fun aspect" of the game.

"Just for my own mental sake," SypherPK concluded.

Playing Fortnite without the Pump Shotgun takes time to adapt to for players used to a particular dynamic.

( Fortnite ) I don't like the Tactical Shotgun :( pic.twitter.com/ysG7LTqxky — Halo 2 (@Mantidate) December 28, 2020

Professional players, streamers, and veterans love the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite because of its mechanics and accuracy. The Dragon's Breath Shotgun, Double Barrel Shotgun, and the Charge Shotgun cannot compete with the Tactical Shotgun when it comes to close-ranged combat.

The charge and pump are equally good if you know how to use them. the charge shotgun is more accurate but if you wanna do lots of damage, charge up. the pump is less accurate but shoots instantly for full damage. overall, my shotgun tier list is pump, charge, tactical. #Fortnite — Donut (@Donut80133228) January 2, 2021

Epic Games might tweak the Shotguns in Fortnite with patch v15.20. However, the Pump Shotgun might not return to Fortnite till Season 5 ends. Players should adapt quickly to the Tactical Shotgun meta if they want to win solo pub matches.