Fortnite star "SypherPK" explains why he can't play the game for his "mental sake"

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 can be stressful and exceedingly frustrating due to the gunplay mechanics introduced by Epic Games.
Recently, prominent content creator Ali "SypherPK" Hassan opened up about his frustrating experience in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The weapons meta in Fortnite has experienced a radical shift from the mythic-driven norm in Season 4.
Epic Games changed the gunplay in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 by introducing new shotguns in the loot pool. Similarly, the Pump Shotgun, one of the most popular weapons in Fortnite was vaulted.
SypherPK explains why the gunplay in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is mentally exhausting
This has resulted in a Tactical Shotgun dominated meta, and SypherPK mentions how that can be frustrating in Fortnite. While players cannot execute a well-devised shot, the meta is shifting towards a spray-and-pray dynamic
Epic Games reshaped the weapons dynamic in Fortnite by introducing a new exotic variant into the mix. While players can equip these exotic weapons by purchasing them with gold bars, the floor-loot pool has seen a stark decline.
For instance, the Charge Shotgun, Double Barrel Shotgun, and the Tactical Shotgun have been added to the floor-loot. At the same time, Epic chose to vault weapons like the Pump Shotgun and the Combat Shotgun, while introducing the new Exotic Dragon's Breath Shotgun.
This has caused an imbalance in the meta, as gamers are favoring the Tactical Shotgun over every other weapon. The reason for this is the rapid fire-rate and high-accuracy of the Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite. Recently, Epic added a slight buff to the weapon and that has made all the difference.
SypherPK mentions that two players squaring off in a box-fight with Tactical Shotguns are a 50-50 scenario for both. Neither player can determine whether they will come out successfully as the Tactical Shotgun is dominating the meta in Fortnite.
SypherPK mentions in his Twitch clip that he might quit playing Fortnite for a while as it is becoming mentally taxing to lose against the Tactical Shotgun. SypherPK did not sugarcoat words while explaining the shabby state of the meta this season in Fortnite.
"What sucks the most is that this season is actually really well done. So for it to be so really well done and then the Shotgun play is so frustrating," he said.
It's clear from his words that the Shotgun gunplay is not what it used to be in Fortnite. Gamers expected Epic to do something better after vaulting the Charge Shotgun in Season 4. However, reintroducing it in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has left players with weaker options in the shotgun category.
SypherPK went on to say that he might not stream Fortnite as much as he used to because the gunplay in Chapter 2 - Season 5 is ruining the "fun aspect" of the game.
"Just for my own mental sake," SypherPK concluded.
Playing Fortnite without the Pump Shotgun takes time to adapt to for players used to a particular dynamic.
Professional players, streamers, and veterans love the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite because of its mechanics and accuracy. The Dragon's Breath Shotgun, Double Barrel Shotgun, and the Charge Shotgun cannot compete with the Tactical Shotgun when it comes to close-ranged combat.
Epic Games might tweak the Shotguns in Fortnite with patch v15.20. However, the Pump Shotgun might not return to Fortnite till Season 5 ends. Players should adapt quickly to the Tactical Shotgun meta if they want to win solo pub matches.Published 04 Jan 2021, 22:41 IST