Fortnite Crew subscription not working for many, Epic Games promises a fix soon

Epic Games introduced a monthly subscription pack in Chapter 2 - Season 5, and players have recently reported that Fortnite Crew is not working.

The January Crew Pack - DC’s Green Arrow - is now being granted to active Fortnite Crew subscribers.



Monthly V-Bucks arrive to subscribers on your billing renewal date. Please refer to the Fortnite Crew in-game tab for more information. pic.twitter.com/fBfniFqaex — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 1, 2021

The revolutionary monthly subscription pack was introduced at the beginning of Fortnite Season 5 and it looked like the next big thing concerning in-game transactions.

Epic Games are struggling with this subscription pack, as this isn't the first time players are incurring issues with the Fortnite crew not working.

Reports suggest that Fortnite Crew is not working worldwide

Wtf my fortnite crew is inactive but I got the skin also did not get the vbucks btw . pic.twitter.com/1wuDU7Wz7M — Aaron Tyrrell (@noraafn) January 1, 2021

Previously, the Green Arrow outfit was released ahead of time. It was supposed to be an outfit in the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack. Although Epic shortly removed the outfit, players have kept a note about the Fortnite crew not working.

We’re investigating reports that PlayStation players are experiencing issues when they attempt to “Rejoin” Fortnite Crew after a failed renewal payment occurred. pic.twitter.com/dQVXYf4oSG — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 3, 2021

The Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack gives players about 1000 V-Bucks per month. This was one of the most appealing reasons for gamers to purchase the Fortnite Crew Pack.

U guys literally ruined this month just cancel this crew pack or make it that when u join it u get all the rewards and then if u want next month crew make everyone join again not take our money every month epic plz do something about this — Riftzlol (@RiftzBTW) January 3, 2021

However, players are not receiving the 1000 V-Bucks at this moment, and it is creating a lot of problems in the Fortnite community.

We’re investigating reports that players are receiving multiple charge attempts for Fortnite Crew in Belarus, Brazil, Russia, and Ukraine. We will update everyone when the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/NQjU77sjHY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 3, 2021

Recently, Epic Games tweeted that gamers from multiple regions are facing issues with the monthly subscription pack. In fact, gamers from Belarus, Brazil, Russia, and Ukraine have reported about Fortnite crew not working.

Whoever bought the fortnite crew bundle, did you get the pack twice and because of that you got free vbucks? — Mifsudd (@MifsuddFN) January 4, 2021

Similarly, PlayStation players from all across the globe have faced issues with renewing their Crew Monthly Subscription Pack in Fortnite. Epic Games informed in a tweet that this issue is recurring for all PS users playing Fortnite.

Guys if you haven't gotten your v-bucks from fortnite crew, go on the item shop and go on fortnite crew and wait a second or two cuz that's how I got mine :/ and please don't complain about how it doesn't work for you please #fortnite — Scottish Thing (@GovernmentCrow) January 4, 2021

In fact, the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack has been pretty disastrous since its introduction. The Fortnite Trello board has listed a bunch of problems related to the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack.

Image via Trello

It ranges from Fortnite Crew not working on Xbox to Fortnite Crew multiple charge attempts. This technical error might be temporary as Epic Games is looking forward to resolving this issue as soon as possible.

Okay this is just being a idiot on a whole other level my dude that is if you started your Fortnite crew subscription on the 6th Of January he started it on the 2nd LMAO — Wanna sprite cranberry? (@Elijah8781) January 4, 2021

Regardless, the Fortnite community is quite fed up with Epic Games and their in-game transaction methods. Several gamers have openly criticized the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack.

Hope they fix rejoin fortnite crew pic.twitter.com/QGGijBo93S — justaregularplayer (@feelingjaunty) January 4, 2021

Various Twitter users are accusing Epic Games of charging money more than two times for activating the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack. A major faction of the community has labeled the Fortnite Crew Pack as a 'failed experiment' by Epic Games.

Trying sort out my son's fortnite crew and saying this his console Nintendo switch and even on eshop pass setting nothink comming up about fortnite crew and dumo how to fix it can someone help please @FortniteGame @FortniteStatus #Fortnite @EpicGames pic.twitter.com/qdsnkVgGZw — Ryan cotty (@ryancotty2017) January 4, 2021

Not just PlayStation! My sons laptop is doing the same. Even though subscription is paid for he can’t access. The join “Fortnite Crew” is there, but does nothing. — Kimberly Bowes Munn (@bowes_munn) January 4, 2021

@FortniteGame When can i have the 1000 vbucks from fortnite crew? — Ibotescu67 👌🎄👌 (@BotescuIoan) January 4, 2021

Subsequently, Epic Games has sent 1000 V-Bucks to particular players twice before the one month period. This has infuriated every other Fortnite Crew member that did not receive their monthly 1000 V-Bucks.

@FortniteGame You have taken the money out of my account for Fortnite crew but yet I haven’t received my v bucks and it says I am not subscribed in game. What is going on? You have taken my money and not given what I have paid for, sort it out. — Sam Aspinall (@MagikGaming1) January 4, 2021

The Fortnite Crew Pack became popular for the V-Bucks rewards and the unique outfits. However, it seems that its popularity is experiencing a steady decline as players are being forced to unsubscribe from the monthly pack.

I got my Fortnite Crew on the 24th of December, and it told me I would get another 1k on the next 24th. Unless I’m reading something wrong, is there something I’m not understanding or something you guys aren’t understanding? — Mango 🚂 (@YourBuddyMango) January 4, 2021

Ideally, Epic Games will sort things out concerning the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription Pack soon amidst all this chaos. Players who purchased the Fortnite Crew Pack deserve their V-Bucks reward.