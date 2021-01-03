Cloud9 "randomly" fires professional Fortnite players Chap and Vivid

The competitive Fortnite scene is undergoing some major restructuring as several esports organizations making alterations to their rosters.
Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has brought forth a lot of changes, including the permanent Trios format in FNCS. Similarly, Epic Games introduced a bunch of new tournaments and cash cups during 2020.
While some esports organizations are making changes to keep up with the latest inclusions in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, others are blatantly releasing their pros for nothing.
Cloud9 is one of the organizations that got rid of two of their competitive Fortnite players without a proper reason.
Esports organizations getting rid of their competitive Fortnite players
Recently, The Fortnite Guy reported on YouTube that Ryan "Chap" Chaplo and Noah "Vivid" Wright were dropped and fired by Cloud9 out of the blue. This was unexpected considering Chap and Vivid are two of the most talented competitive Fortnite players of all-time.
Their impeccable record is rivaled only by their passion for excelling at competitive tournaments in Fortnite. Cloud9 signed these players just a few months ago, and this announcement made headlines all around.
The Fortnite Guy also highlights that FaZe Clan had an initial offer for Chap. However, Cloud9 came in with a huge deal that Chap couldn't refuse. Nevertheless, this firing out of the blue has shocked the Fortnite competitive community.
As an esports organization owner, The Fortnite Guy reports how ridiculous it is to fire players without a proper warning or prior discussion. He mentions how these deals with esports organizations involve thousands of dollars.
Nevertheless, there must be a reason for a world-renowned organization like Cloud9 to dismiss their professional Fortnite players.
On January 2nd, 2021, Chap sent out a Tweet that summed up his firing situation from Cloud9. Undoubtedly, he was left confused as there was no warning involved. Simultaneously, Vivid updated a Tweet where he criticized the organization for mishandling professional Fortnite players.
In fact, Vivid went on to announce his retirement from the competitive Fortnite scene after this fiasco. Recently, Vivid has been playing Escape From Tarkov quite a lot and might not return to Fortnite anytime soon.
"I understand that it's just business. But I just think it's just crazyyyy how we can commit to an org for 2-3 years and have no say what or where we go but then they can decide to do whatever they want with us whenever they want.”
He goes on to mention that he would stream Fortnite whenever he can, but won't take part in scrims for a while. He summed up with a sentimental remark towards his loyal fans and hopes that situations like these do not take place in the Fortnite community.
The community isn't not sure as to what triggered this firing from Cloud9. Vivid mentions that the only thing mentioned to him and Chap was the "visibility" factor. Several popular icons responded to his Tweet with positivity.
Arten “Ballatw” Esa, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, and Josef "Liquid Stretch" responded to Vivid's Tweet, offering support for his interest in broadcasting Fortnite.
While the broadcasting community would love to have someone as qualified as Vivid on their team, the competitive Fortnite scene is definitely going to miss him.
Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO of Team Liquid also responded to the Tweet remaking how this situation has turned sour. This was quite unprecedented and the shock reverberates throughout the competitive Fortnite community.
Usually, professional Fortnite players tend to sign with popular organizations. However, cracking a spot in the official roster is where the competition begins as a professional player.
Cloud9 offered some insight into the matter on Reddit by mentioning that these firings were not arbitrary. However, the Fortnite community was not having any of it.
THump, one of the most popular Fortnite players of all time, responded to the post, exposing Cloud9's mistreatment of professional Fortnite players. This is not the first time Cloud9 dropped a professional Fortnite player in three months, after signing them for a couple of years.
THump mentions how Cloud9 basically ruined Chap's chances to get a better deal with FaZe Clan. He also named a few former competitive Fortnite players that got the same treatment from Cloud9.
Hopefully, other Fortnite pros will not experience the treatment as these pros received from Cloud9 or any other organization.