Cloud9 "randomly" fires professional Fortnite players Chap and Vivid

The competitive Fortnite scene is undergoing some major restructuring as several esports organizations making alterations to their rosters.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has brought forth a lot of changes, including the permanent Trios format in FNCS. Similarly, Epic Games introduced a bunch of new tournaments and cash cups during 2020.

While some esports organizations are making changes to keep up with the latest inclusions in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, others are blatantly releasing their pros for nothing.

Cloud9 is one of the organizations that got rid of two of their competitive Fortnite players without a proper reason.

Esports organizations getting rid of their competitive Fortnite players

Recently, The Fortnite Guy reported on YouTube that Ryan "Chap" Chaplo and Noah "Vivid" Wright were dropped and fired by Cloud9 out of the blue. This was unexpected considering Chap and Vivid are two of the most talented competitive Fortnite players of all-time.

FREE AGENT... LOL — Chap (@ChapFN) January 2, 2021

Their impeccable record is rivaled only by their passion for excelling at competitive tournaments in Fortnite. Cloud9 signed these players just a few months ago, and this announcement made headlines all around.

Advertisement

wow lol — Bugha (@bugha) January 2, 2021

The Fortnite Guy also highlights that FaZe Clan had an initial offer for Chap. However, Cloud9 came in with a huge deal that Chap couldn't refuse. Nevertheless, this firing out of the blue has shocked the Fortnite competitive community.

Image via Chap Twitter

As an esports organization owner, The Fortnite Guy reports how ridiculous it is to fire players without a proper warning or prior discussion. He mentions how these deals with esports organizations involve thousands of dollars.

Nevertheless, there must be a reason for a world-renowned organization like Cloud9 to dismiss their professional Fortnite players.

What — cloakzy (@cloakzy) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

On January 2nd, 2021, Chap sent out a Tweet that summed up his firing situation from Cloud9. Undoubtedly, he was left confused as there was no warning involved. Simultaneously, Vivid updated a Tweet where he criticized the organization for mishandling professional Fortnite players.

In fact, Vivid went on to announce his retirement from the competitive Fortnite scene after this fiasco. Recently, Vivid has been playing Escape From Tarkov quite a lot and might not return to Fortnite anytime soon.

Image via Vivid Twitter

"I understand that it's just business. But I just think it's just crazyyyy how we can commit to an org for 2-3 years and have no say what or where we go but then they can decide to do whatever they want with us whenever they want.”

Image via Vivid Twitter

He goes on to mention that he would stream Fortnite whenever he can, but won't take part in scrims for a while. He summed up with a sentimental remark towards his loyal fans and hopes that situations like these do not take place in the Fortnite community.

Image via Vivid Twitter

The community isn't not sure as to what triggered this firing from Cloud9. Vivid mentions that the only thing mentioned to him and Chap was the "visibility" factor. Several popular icons responded to his Tweet with positivity.

Advertisement

Love you man. Will miss you competing hardcore, but glad to hear of potential of you hanging around ❤️



The guy who started it all, you know there's always gonna be a place for you here :D — Ballatw (@Ballatw) January 2, 2021

whatever you put effort into im sure you'll succed 🐐 — Liquid Stretch (@Stretch) January 2, 2021

It ain’t any fun to be on your side of this. Keep ya head up homie. You’re a true slayer, great personality, I know you’ll be just fine. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 2, 2021

Arten “Ballatw” Esa, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, and Josef "Liquid Stretch" responded to Vivid's Tweet, offering support for his interest in broadcasting Fortnite.

While the broadcasting community would love to have someone as qualified as Vivid on their team, the competitive Fortnite scene is definitely going to miss him.

Omg bud, reading this breaks my heart. Here for you always, mean that. — Steve Arhancet (@LiQuiD112) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO of Team Liquid also responded to the Tweet remaking how this situation has turned sour. This was quite unprecedented and the shock reverberates throughout the competitive Fortnite community.

Usually, professional Fortnite players tend to sign with popular organizations. However, cracking a spot in the official roster is where the competition begins as a professional player.

Image via Twitter

Cloud9 offered some insight into the matter on Reddit by mentioning that these firings were not arbitrary. However, the Fortnite community was not having any of it.

Imagine causing players to miss out on signing with other orgs because they chose Clown9 over them.. then they drop you 3 months later and the other orgs no longer want you because you chose C9 over them. The only “visibility” I see is that cloud9 is a trash ran org 🤷‍♂️ they — THump (@THump) January 2, 2021

THump, one of the most popular Fortnite players of all time, responded to the post, exposing Cloud9's mistreatment of professional Fortnite players. This is not the first time Cloud9 dropped a professional Fortnite player in three months, after signing them for a couple of years.

Advertisement

Image via The Fortnite Guy

THump mentions how Cloud9 basically ruined Chap's chances to get a better deal with FaZe Clan. He also named a few former competitive Fortnite players that got the same treatment from Cloud9.

Hopefully, other Fortnite pros will not experience the treatment as these pros received from Cloud9 or any other organization.