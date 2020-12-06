Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite World Cup would return but not in 2021

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will have several tournaments in 2021, the Fortnite World Cup has been delayed.

Epic Games did a brilliant job of introducing Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The culmination of the Avengers defeating Galactus saw new Hunters coming to the Fortnite Island.

Agent Jonesy has traveled across time to make sure that no one escapes the loop. From a narrative standpoint, the plot of Season 5 is brilliant. However, every good narrative deserves a proper exposition, and Epic Games does it with tournaments and Cash Cups.

Epic Games announces that Fortnite World Cup will not be hosted in 2021

We're making some changes to competitive play in 2021. We touch on FNCS, in-person events, and more in our latest update: https://t.co/tYyRQQOdD2 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 4, 2020

Despite these tournaments, the community has been excited about the Fortnite World Cup. Undoubtedly, it is perhaps one of the most significant tournaments in the gaming world.

At the same time, the world is probably not ready just yet to host a lan-based in-person tournament. This is the primary reason why Epic Games has decided to reschedule the Fortnite World Cup. To the fans' dismay, the Fortnite World Cup will not be held in 2021 either.

Similarly, following this announcement from Epic Games, CS:GO announced that they won't be hosting their first major in 2021.

No Fortnite World Cup in 2021 😪



I completely understand and agree with their decision, but it sucks at the same time knowing my all time favorite gaming event won't be hosted next year. — DuckyTheGamer (@duckybtw) December 4, 2020

The COVID pandemic has gripped the world, and hosting in-person lan tournaments is out of the question. This effectively has forced gaming corporations to change their approach towards tournaments.

In their official blog, Epic Games mentioned the following:

“Our intent is to eventually hold global in-person tournaments again, but our priority for any such event is the health and safety of our players and staff.

With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup."

This was accompanied by the confirmation that 2021 will have several more Fortnite tournaments and Cash Cups. The introduction of the gold bars will be fascinating in competitive Fortnite.

All eyes will be on Epic Games to see how they implement changes based on competitive needs. Subsequently, Epic Games also mentioned that FNCS would continue throughout 2021.

Competitive players, streamers, and fans reacted to this announcement on Twitter. Unanimously, everyone agreed with Epic's decision, although almost everyone mentioned how they would miss the Fortnite World Cup.

"We do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup" pic.twitter.com/4KECj1R5wg — Team Secret (@teamsecret) December 4, 2020

Epic Games made it a point to standardize trios in FNCS. While the scoring system and qualification format is subjected to change, the trio system will remain consistent.

Looking for a trio that I can actually practice with instead of last second lol — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) December 4, 2020

Epic Games hopes to attain some stability and consistency around FNCS before they can officially venture into the Fortnite World Cup. There will also be a number of Cash Cups, Creator Cups, and weekly tournaments featuring trios, duos, squads, and even solo.

Lan events are going to take some time to return. In this transition, fans and players wonder how esports will sustain itself. However, perhaps it is best to wait out the storm before risking lives for a worldwide tournament.

The Fortnite World Cup will perhaps return in 2022 or during the end of 2021. The event is known for its high prize-pool and significant influencer support.

Thus, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf still remains the reigning solo Fortnite World Cup Champion. While Emil "nyhrox" Bergquist Pedersen and David "aqua" Wang remain the duos Champion.

Hopefully, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 tournaments will try their best to emulate Lan events. However, it is impossible to replace the feel of the Fortnite World Cup.

