Streamers give their verdict on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 ft. Nickmercs, SypherPK, TimTheTatman and more

The Fortnite fever has taken over fans, players, and streamers as Chapter 2 - Season 5 introduced several changes to the game.

The Devourer Of The Worlds event had a viewership of over 15 million and took Twitch by surprise. Every popular streamer waited patiently for the battle between the Avengers and Galactus.

While the event mesmerized and added an interactive arcade shooter mode, it also changed everything in Fortnite. The Avengers might have defeated Galactus, but the Zero Point is exposed.

Thus, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 brought in a fresh hunting season.

Popular streamers react to the changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Dear Twitter,



For the first time in a really long time I’m excited for the new Fortnite season.



I can’t wait to wake up and stream at 6 AM PST.



See you all there.



With Love,

Uncle Jack — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) December 2, 2020

Popular streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, Timothy "TimTheTatMan" Betar, Jack "Courage" Dunlop, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Turner "Tfue" Tenney, and many others live-streamed the event.

Fortnite event was lit, can’t wait to see what happens! All day stream tomorrow boys 😬 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) December 1, 2020

While several streamers could not believe how Fortnite has changed over the years, others were anxious about the new season. Every new season Epic Games changes the Fortnite map.

Thus, the main topic of discussion before and after the event was the Fortnite map. Various streamers were excited to see iconic locations like Tilted Towers returning to the game.

What if the loop we're trying to escape the battle royale version of Fortnite and eventually Fortnite will have some sort of open world MMO styled game mode with mixed in PVP elements. :O — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 4, 2020

Although Epic Games did add some old POIs, the highlights of Fortnite Season 5 will be its new NPCs, bounty system, and gold bar economy.

However, this has outraged several fans as the bounty dynamic was something exclusive for Call Of Duty: Warzone. Similarly, the idea of gold bars as a currency is also allegedly adapted from Call Of Duty titles.

COD > FORTNITE

🤷‍♂️ — Sym (@Symfuhny) December 3, 2020

Streamer Mason "Symfuhny" Lanier said in a tweet that Call of Duty was better than Fortnite.

🔴 LIVE - Fortnite Solos with ZERO RAGEhttps://t.co/ethohFJafL pic.twitter.com/TivuAvYaAw — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 2, 2020

Courage JD and Dr DisRespect had other queries about Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. While Doc returned to the game after a long absence, Courage has been playing regularly.

Doc mentioned how the music added in every POI is quite distracting and doesn't allow players to hear footsteps accurately.

Courage chimed in and added that Charge Shotguns should be banned from the game. Both Doc and Courage also spoke about how Fortnite is incorporating elements from different games.

Nate Hill, TimTheTatMan, and Cloakzy discussed how the pacing of Fortnite is an actual problem. Simultaneously, adding old POIs like Tilted Towers (now Salty Towers) will encourage more fights in that area.

There are several who wanted Epic Games to increase the number of players in the Fortnite lobby to 150. Many feel that Fortnite players have become a lot better than they used to be.

I can't figure out if its 8 months of me not playing Fortnite or if all these kids are CRACKED NOW DUDE — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) December 3, 2020

Hence, adding more players will make it much more competitive. Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatMan, and anyone who had not played for a while struggled in the beginning. They mentioned how players are much more skillful in Fortnite now than they were before.

Only played the new Fortnite season to put a bounty on myself just to feel wanted😞 — NRG Unknown (@UnknownxArmy1x) December 3, 2020

It is a thrilling time to be a Fortnite fan as many popular streamers and OG Fortnite players have started coming back to the game. Everyone seems to agree that Fortnite has evolved over the past few seasons.

