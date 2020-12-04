Dr DisRespect plays Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 and sums up 2020 in a single word

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" Beahm recently played Fortnite on stream for the first time in almost a year.

The Doc is known for playing action titles like Call Of Duty: Warzone, COD Black Ops Cold War. He is not a big fan of Fortnite. However, given that Galactus changed everything in Fortnite, the Two-Time streamed with Jack "Courage" Dunlop to see what had happened to the island for himself.

Dr DisRespect returns to Fortnite

Dr Disrespect's Fortnite stream with CourageJD was one of the most entertaining things to watch on the internet. It was apparent that Doc had become a little rusty at Fortnite as he initially struggled. Doc went for the popular areas in Fortnite like Lazy Lake, Retail Row, Salty Towers trying to get his footing. But eventually, Courage JD and Dr DisRespect put up a show for Fortnite fans of all ages.

Image via Dr DisRespect YouTube

Dr DisRespect noted how things have changed in Fortnite. He highlighted how every new POI in Fortnite has a soundtrack accompanying it. These tracks can be quite distracting when players are in close proximity, and footstep audio becomes essential.

Image via Dr DisRespect YouTube

He did however go on to say that he quite likes the overall design of Fortnite now. He also weighed in on some of the weapons. While discussing weapons with Courage, Dr DisRespect deconstructed the Charge Shotgun. Courage mentioned how it is perhaps the worst Shotgun in the game, and Doc chimed in with his perspective.

Taking a look at how 2020 went for Dr DisRespect

When Twitter opened a poll asking everyone to comment on 2020 with one word, Doc was quick with his witty response. He posted the word "Que" which translates quite simply to "what."

Indeed, 2020 has been challenging for several and disastrous for some. Dr DisRespect is definitely one of those who did not expect what the year had in store.

Earlier this year, Doc DisRespect was permanently banned from Twitch. This permanent ban affected Dr DisRespect and his brand significantly. Both Discord and Activision severed their ties with the Doc after Twitch banned him.

Image via Dr DisRespect YouTube

It was extremely strenuous for his mental and physical health. On several streams, Dr DisRespect mentioned how he didn't know the reason behind getting banned and he was developing anxiety issues because of this.

After the ban, Dr DisRespect shifted his live streams to YouTube, one of the most unprecedented incidents in the world of streaming. His first return stream broke the viewership count on YouTube, and interestingly Doc didn't even have to show his face once.

After switching to YouTube, Dr DisRespect mentioned several times how he wants to make his own video game. This was resonated by several other popular streamers like Timothy "TimTheTatMan" Betar and Jaryd "Summit1G" Lazar.

Dr DisRespect also collaborated with Indian gaming icon Tanmay "Sc0utOP" Singh, Snoop Dogg, and Odell Beckham Jr. Although he might not be on Twitch, the Two-Time still knows how to pull viewership when he starts his stream.

Recently, Doc teamed up with Rogue Company to release his first in-game skin as well as a map based on the Champions Club Arena. This monumental move made Doc one of the few streamers to have their likeness in a game.

Dr DisRespect is also perhaps one of the most controversial personalities on the internet. It is his style to speak his mind without remorse. That is precisely what he did when he took a dig at mobile gaming.

Doc mentioned that he was just trying to talk about his PC setup. But his tweets questioning the legitimacy of mobile gaming were not well received by the mobile gaming community. Popular figures like Ferg, Sc0utOP, and Mortal tweeted their discontent.

Hypothetically speaking, how do you video capture a mobile device for OBS?



I know I know, you’re probably thinking why would anyone do that. Hahaha. That’s what I’m trying to tell my friend.



Anyways, any ideas? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 28, 2020

Ferg, a famous Call Of Duty Mobile content creator, went so far as to challenge Dr DisRespect for $100,000 to play COD Mobile. Ferg also added that he would play Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the Doc on a controller.

2021 will hopefully be much better for Dr DisRespect as he is quite excited for Cyberpunk 2077. Perhaps fans will get to see the Two-Time at the tippity-top of video games every time he live-streams.