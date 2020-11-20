Cyberpunk 2077 will feature streamer mode to discourage copyright strikes

Cyberpunk 2077 just dropped a trailer that captivated fans and players thoroughly.

Finally, streamers will have a mode of their own, which will help them in various ways, especially with copyrighted music.

In today's episode of Night City Wire, we talked about the music of #Cyberpunk2077... and what better way of diving into the music than to actually listen to it? pic.twitter.com/oYW9iAvN99 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 19, 2020

In light of recent events on Twitch, the DMCA fiasco has left streamers in a state of confusion. They were even forced to take down previous videos that had copyrighted music.

CD Projekt Red has found the best solution for streamers concerning the DMCA issue. The developers have formulated a method where players can disable particular copyrighted songs.

Cyberpunk 2077 to have streamer mode that allows players to move past copyright strikes

This is a brilliant method introduced by Cyberpunk 2077's developers, and could turn out to be a revolutionary innovation for the live-streaming community.

In this world, consumed by neverending conflict, sometimes only an outsider will get the job done.



And that's you.#Cyberpunk2077 #GameplayTrailer pic.twitter.com/UAA0E1O7js — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 19, 2020

While this will discourage copyright strikes, it will also enable players to have a music set that they can play. Thankfully, CDPR has a proper plan for streamers playing audio on their stream.

Hollie Bennett, U.K. Head of Communication, mentioned in CDPR's video presentation that licensed music can create problems for content creators.

She stated:

"With this new mode, you'll be able to disable a small number of selected tracks, which could cause some issues, replacing them with a different song, helping to avoid any problems."

While this feature will be automatically activated for console users playing Cyberpunk 2077, PC players will have the option to switch it on if they wish.

Simultaneously, Cyberpunk 2077 will have an assorted collection of 150 songs. These will include tracks from famous artists like Run The Jewels, Rat Boy, Grimes, and so on.

After the trailer dropped, players also got to learn the actual identity of Keanu Reeves, who's Johnny Silverhand will play a quintessential role in Cyberpunk 2077. It will be intriguing to see our favorite streamers playing the game.

After several delays, CD Projekt Red plans to release Cyberpunk 2077 by the end of this year (10th December) on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and next generational consoles.

