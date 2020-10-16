GTA 5 vs Cyberpunk 2077: How different are the vehicles?

The latest episode of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Live Wire has concluded and was perhaps the best iteration of the series to date. The Night City Wire is focused on introducing the audience to certain aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of the release.

The series has worked extremely well and has shed some light on the much-anticipated features of the game. Gameplay elements such as the intriguing Brain Dance was previously explored in older episodes.

CD Projekt Red showed up with the big guns this time around and focused solely on the vehicles and styles of Cyberpunk 2077. Being an open-world game in 2020, the game was always going to include a tonne of vehicles, a serious upgrade from the trusty steed, Roach.

While people have gotten used to the kind of inclusion of vehicles in open-world games like GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077 has a much different approach.

How do Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles differ from those in GTA?

Cyberpunk 2077 has an absolutely massive collection of original cars on offer, and the devs have stressed that each car will not just look unique but will drive differently as well.

Each aspect of the car is customisable to your liking, from the dashboard to the exterior of the cars. However, one key detail that Paul Dalessi (Senior Vehicle artist on Cyberpunk 2077) and Hollie Bennet seemed to highlight in the Night City Wire episode was that there will be unique variations of the cars in the game.

Watch from 4:30 for Dev Insights on the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077:

For example, a Quadra Type-66 found in the City will be much different from the variation of the car found in the Badlands. The cars will not only look different but will also perform differently as they are built for distinct purposes.

The "Junk" version of the cars, as mentioned, will have visibly cheaper interiors as well as an inferior driving experience than the more higher-end versions of the car.

This adds a lot of depth and variety to the standard vehicle models players are used to with games like GTA 5. In the game, each variation of the car, save for specific performance upgrades, will work mostly the same.

Each vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 will drive in a unique way, given where the vehicle is found or stolen from. This means that there is a lot more to the vehicles in Cyberpunk than in other conventional open-world titles.