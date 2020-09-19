Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements officially announced

Cyberpunk 2077 has been an anticipated release ever since it was announced in 2013. It has been through its ups and downs, but is sure to be a stunning game once it finally releases. Delayed several times, it will fully be polished and ready to play on November 19, 2020 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The multiplayer aspect and next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are scheduled for sometime in 2021. CD Projekt Red, developers of The Witcher series, hosted the third episode of Night City Wire. They showcased several aspects of the Cyberpunk universe and, eventually, the PC system requirements were finally revealed. With only a couple months until the release, it feels more real by the day.

The third episode of Night City Wire is now available on @YouTube with subtitles!



🔗 https://t.co/N2AiyJXlEL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077's PC system requirements

(Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Minimum PC requirements to play Cyberpunk 2077

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570k or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8GB

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended PC requirements to play Cyberpunk 2077

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12GB

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Good news for lower-end PC users

Naturally, Cyberpunk 2077 will look so much better with a massively expensive PC rig. The good news, though, is that one isn't required to enjoy the game. The requirements are quite modest. The storage it takes up is really not a lot, considering some games' updates take up more storage than Cyberpunk 2077 is said to. There is no need to break the bank on one of the fancy new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Cyberpunk will run just fine on a lesser one.