Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatMan and Summit 1G talk about making their own video game

Fans are excited as Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatMan, and Summit1G have all talked about making their own video games.

The next big revolution in the gaming industry might see popular streamers and creators teaming up with studios to develop their own games.

In recent times, gaming has taken over a considerable space in popular culture. New titles are released and remastered versions of old games mesmerize the community with their brilliance every year.

The question that creators and streamers have been asking recently, however, is whether these games are good enough. Several popular streamers have asserted that they want to make their own games in the future.

Esports Talk made a comprehensive video highlighting all these clips of popular streamers expressing their desire for video game development.

Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatMan, and Summit 1G express their desire to develop their own game

Most notable ones among the streamers who want to make their own games are Herschel "Dr DisRespect" Beahm IV, Timothy "TimTheTatMan" Betar, and Jaryd "Summit1G" Lazar. Perhaps three of the most popular entertainers in gaming history have expressed how building a game is a long-term dream.

Dr DisRespect has spoken about game development multiple times.

Dr DisRespect said:

"It is a 120 Billion dollar industry and you're telling me I have nothing to play. It does not make sense….I'm getting closer and closer to starting my own studio."

Activision had recently ended their long time Call of Duty creator partnership with the Doc. Even after being banned from Twitch multiple times and losing his partnership, developing a game with the best designers and engineers is still on the Doc's wish list.

However, it is easier said than done, as Dr DisRespect has mentioned that he would need at least $100M to develop a game.

There have been a few instances of Dr DisRespect firmly asserting that he wants to develop the best video game the industry has ever seen.

After his recent team-up with Rogue Company, fans believe that it is entirely plausible to expect a game from Dr DisRespect full of violence, speed, and momentum.

Join me on December 10th for a DMCA-strike free, FULL audio experience. @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/jg2MGgTnIU — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 19, 2020

Similarly, while speaking about SBMM in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, TimTheTatMan had mentioned how he wants to develop his own game.

"I'm going to make my own video game and I'm not going to put SBMM in it," he said.

This was soon after streamers and pros became furious with the lack of a ranked mode in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

On another viral clip, Summit 1G had also expressed his desire to move into game development. While the joke in the clip may have been that he was leaving Twitch to do so, perhaps he may still end up being involved in a video game's development.

It is quite apparent that professional gamers, streamers, and almost every player out there have their own ideas about what would make a good game. However, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither would a video game.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if more studios shift into a phase where they collaborate with prominent gamers to build games.

