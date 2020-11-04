Fans flock to show their love for Dr DisRespect during #Doctober

Fans pay homage to Dr DisRespect with a magnificent display of gratitude through cosplay during #Doctober.

For anyone who is a Dr DisRespect fan, #Doctober is the event he hosts every year during October to celebrate Halloween. Fans flock to their social media with multiple videos of cosplay, gameplay, and vines to compete in this event. While Dr DisRespect gives everyone a firm handshake for their efforts, some go on to win the lot's best entry in #Doctober.

Last year, #Doctober was one of the most trending things on Twitter and Twitch. However, this year, after Doc's ban from Twitch, fans came together and showed their love for the Two-Time in an outstanding manner.

Fans show their love for Dr DisRespect during #Doctober with outstanding cosplay videos

Dr DisRespect is perhaps one of the most enigmatic entertainers in the history of live streaming. The kind of content he makes is eccentric, hilarious, and at the same time, non-generic. While Doc has been criticized for his modus operandi, there is but a method to his madness. This is what makes Dr DisRespect stand out from his fellow streamers.

There is no doubt that even after his fiasco with Twitch, Dr DisRespect is still one of the most popular streamers in the world. Recently, a collaboration with Rogue Company gave Doc his very own in-game skin. Experts have claimed that although Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan can say the same (in Fortnite), yet no one can say that a game has dedicated an entire map to an online persona.

Not only that, Dr DisRespect's skin in Rogue Company comes with a fantastic set of voice-overs that repeat iconic dialogues of Doc. Jake Lucky from Esports Talk spoke at length about Dr DisRespect pulling ahead of Ninja and other streamers.

"When you think of the top-ranking people out there, you got Doc, you got Ninja, MrBeast, G2, 100 Thieves, who's done it best so far, and has Doc just topped them? I think a lot of this probably depends on the success of a game like Rogue Company. Otherwise, it probably still goes to a guy like Ninja, who remains the only creator to have his own skin, in I believe, two separate games."

Regardless of all the criticism and controversy, Dr DisRespect reinvigorated his stream on YouTube to announce the winners from #Doctober. He mentioned several times that all the entries had been winners for him, especially because of the passion they have shown. Doc went on to share some of the videos created, and they looked absolutely stunning.

It shows how Dr DisRespect commands a significant faction of the audience that loves live streaming and gaming. In a way, he has his own army of fans, supporting the Champions Club through all hardships. Some of these videos were quite hilarious and also mocked the 'Purple Platform.'

One hell of a #Doctober this year!



Firm handshakes to everyone who participated including the Top 3 Winners: pic.twitter.com/mSi5DjHSlP — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 3, 2020

Although it has been challenging for Dr DisRespect during his legal battle with Twitch, it seems that he is doing better than ever. All this puts into perspective what the live streaming scene would be without the Two-Time and his antics.

My son London's submission for this years @drdisrespect #Doctober ... give him a follow on instagram: KOSPLAYKAOS ... firm handhsakes... YAYAYAYAYAYAYA! #DrDisRespect pic.twitter.com/I1WeMVVOjE — Jesse navarro (@Vintageclash) October 11, 2020

In the end, Dr DisRespect changed the winners from the top three to top-five and awarded Jesse Navaro and his son London the first prize. He concluded by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, it felt so good to end it today, knowing that we have one of the greatest #Doctobers ever, the best one yet."