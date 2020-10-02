The truth behind Dr Disrespect ban is finally coming to light

Dr Disrespect getting banned from Twitch is no secret at this point. This story began back on June 26, 2020, when Dr Disrespect was permanently removed from the Twitch streaming platform. Generally, when a ban happens, especially a permanent ban on such a high profile streamer, the facts are out in the open.

The community usually finds out soon as to why the ban ocurred. That wasn't the case for Dr Disrespect. To this day, there has been no official public release on why Dr Disrespect was banned. The Doc would typically tell viewers that it's an ongoing legal battle and that details couldn't be revealed, which left everyone in the dark, with good reason. However, the case has now started to take a turn towards the possible truth behind what happened to Dr Disrespect.

The truth behind Dr Disrespect ban is finally unfolding

(Image Credit: The Loadout)

In early September, more controversy began when Dr Disrespect and Nadeshot crossed paths in the Vikkstar Warzone tournament. Not because those two have any problems, but because Nadeshot was streaming on Twitch and in turn Dr Disrespect was played through Nadeshot's stream. Two other streamers around that time to stream with Dr Disrespect were Crimsix and Snoop Dogg.

The rules of Twitch were technically broken in this case, but like a majority of this situation, things were complicated. First, Nadeshot and Crimsix were forced to play with Dr Disrespect through the tournament, though they could have muted him. Second, the shady situation surrounding Dr Disrespect means no one is sure just how serious the ban is. Regardless, Twitch took notice and they changed the community guidelines to fit situations like this.

Dr Disrespect would now be separated from the community even further. Dr Disrespect knew that before, but it was now set in stone. It's clear that the situation has become more frustrating, and Doc might've revealed the real reason as to why he was banned.

In a stream clip from Dr Disrespect on YouTube, the gamer addressed a donation. He then went on to say:

Master Chief Navy here says Rich Miller. Hey Rich! Imagine the Navy going in there and getting rid of you, huh. Just out of no where. And then bringing in 3 new cadets. Because you know what, they said man, even though he's going to turn Master Chief, that's a big huge salary. Imagine that Rich. But thankfully that doesn't happen to you.

This quote came after a question from chat in which they wondered if Dr Disrespect was being silenced by Twitch. He claimed it wasn't them silencing him, but rather that he had to be quiet in his best interest for the ongoing legal battle. However, that quote after may be the real truth to the whole mess, and maybe the community will get some real answers soon.