Dr Disrespect hints at Twitch banning him to afford Ninja and Shroud

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is one of the most electrifying personalities in the domain of gaming, known for his unputdownable swagger and larger than life persona.

Over the course of his streaming career, the Doc has amassed a stellar fan following across various social media platforms. He recently also made a stunning comeback to streaming on YouTube.

Despite all the success that has come his way, there remains one vital blot that continues to gnaw at his conscience- his unceremonious Twitch ban.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect

For months now, Dr Disrespect has been left searching for answers as to why exactly he was banned from a platform where he was one of the biggest draws. The uncertainty even caused him anxiety; something which he revealed in a recent stream.

While speculation continues to persist, during a recent YouTube stream, Dr Disrespect dropped a subtle hint as to why Twitch could have possibly banned him- a hint which possibly involves Ninja and Shroud.

Did Twitch release Dr Disrespect to make way for Ninja and Shroud?

During his time at Twitch, Dr Disrespect was single-handedly ruling the roost while Ninja and Shroud were testing the waters over at Mixer.

The Doc continued to rake in stellar numbers and was one of the top content creators at Twitch, which is what makes the nature of his ban all the more dubious.

Moreover, barely a few weeks after Dr Disrespect was banned, Twitch decided to plug the giant-sized hole by roping in Shroud and, more recently, Ninja in order to restore some much needed 'star quotient' to the platform.

Keeping this in mind, a clip from Dr Disrespect's latest stream was played in a recent video by Esports Talk. In the clip, he drops a major hint regarding his Twitch ban.

At one particular juncture, he receives a donation from a Rich Miller, who is a 25-year-old Navy chief. Using his own example through subtle wordplay, the Doc seems to be hinting at a more pressing issue:

"Hey Rich, imagine the Navy going in there and getting rid of you huh, just out of nowhere and then bringing in three new cadets because you know what, they say even though man, like he's gonna turn master chief like that's a big huge salary, imagine that Rich! Damn!"

Through his recent comments, Dr Disrespect has lent a whole new angle to his mysterious Twitch ban which has certainly got the community thinking- could Twitch have actually banned the Doc due to financial constraints? And if so, was it to pave the way for Ninja, Shroud and a mysterious third cadet?

With so many questions emerging, one can only hope for some definitive answers soon.