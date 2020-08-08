Dr Disrespect opens up about Twitch ban on live stream

The king of hype, Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, has officially returned to streaming, this time on YouTube. After rocking the entire online community with his first live session post his unceremonious Twitch ban, a no-cam live stream, the internet star showed up this time around, much to the delight of his fans.

More than half a million viewers tuned in live, in what marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Doc.

Earlier, Dr Disrespect took to Twitter to officially announce the start of something new:

The move came as a surprise to many, putting an end to weeks of speculation regarding Dr Disrespect's future. Coming to his ban from Twitch, no one really knew the reason behind it and in his live stream, the American addressed the ban and gave his response.

Also read: Dr DisRespect debuts on YouTube, shatters Fortnite pro Ninja's viewership record, without a cam

Dr Disrespect addresses Twitch ban

The 38-year-old was removed from Twitch on the 26th of June due to a ban, which shocked his 4 million plus strong follower base. There was no official reason from Twitch, which fuelled widespread rumours and intense speculation.

Advertisement

After months, the Doc himself decided to speak out on his ban, in his return to live streaming on YouTube.

The moment which the world was eagerly waiting for had finally arrived, as for the first time, Dr Disrespect gave his official statement on the Twitch ban:

I really want you to look me in the eye when I say this... We still have no idea. As far as I'm concerned, we did not do anything to warrant a ban, let alone how they went about banning us.

No communication. No reaching out. Boom. Done.

The problem is there are people in the community that are anxious for an answer. So what it does is create a level of urgency and speculation and I think that's just a f******* cockroach approach. Period.

Last thing I'm gonna say about it and I have to be intelligent about all this because you're talking about a heavy contract... there's big money involved, so let the legal professionals do what they need to do.

Dr Disrespect's final statement for his fans on the entire issue, before he moved on to other topics, was:

My conscience? I feel so good. The momentum, whatever that was? Speed bump. And I don't feel like slowing down, that's the problem.

Reactions online

In terms of sheer hype and persona, Dr Disrespect is unparalleled. From the moment he came on screen, people were in awe of his magnetic aura and the production value associated with his streams.

He also delivered an intro deemed one of the greatest in recent memory:

If you think I'm gonna stop right there, if you think that's the end of the line...we're just getting started. The name is Dr Disrespect...

The online community could not stop fawning over Dr Disrespect's return as they actively took to social media to share their reactions on his return, as well as his statement on his Twitch ban.

Check out some of the reactions below:

the production level @drdisrespect has is UNREAL — dakotaz (@dakotaz) August 7, 2020

Dr Disrespect has to be the greatest streamer of all time — NYSL Attach (@Attach) August 7, 2020

@drdisrespect illustrating what streaming can look like with a concrete brand and visual identity. pic.twitter.com/8vDD5PhcAN — Lauren Gaba Flanagan (@lgflanagan) August 7, 2020

Dr Disrespect and his team are really the top tier when it comes to streaming. No streamer even comes close to his production — Troydan (@Troydan) August 7, 2020

dr disrespect is gonna eat his twitch ban for breakfast and his youtube career is gonna change the entire platform — rubensim (@realRubenSim) August 6, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, despite still not knowing the official reason behind Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban, his fans continue to remain completely in awe of his charismatic streaming persona.

As the reason behind his Twitch ban continues to remain a mystery, one thing is for certain: ban or no ban, the fan following which the Doc commands continues to be on a gargantuan level.

You can watch Dr Disrespect's epic live stream intro and his statement on the Twitch ban in the videos below: