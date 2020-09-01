'I'm having a hard time dealing with it': Dr Disrespect reveals he has anxiety over his Twitch ban

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers in the gaming industry today.

Right from his larger-than-life persona to his skilled gameplay, the internet has perennially been in awe of the man deemed 'the most dominating gaming specimen'. Despite his arrogant and brash exterior, at the end of the day, Dr Disrespect is human, and we got to witness a heartfelt revelation from him during his recent stream, where he addressed his unceremonious Twitch ban.

He also spoke about how the ban has impeded his chances to play with Twitch streamers, as seen recently, where he had to call off his collaboration with x2Pac, due to high risk and a grey area:

Just so y’all know, Doc decided to call off playing the tourney together to protect me. I am always down to play with him no matter what the circumstances are. I’m sure we will run it up soon. — 2Pac Huntsmen (@x2Pac_ThuGLorD) August 26, 2020

Stating that he suffers from anxiety attacks which 'come in waves', the Doc opened up about his ban from Twitch, with the reason behind the decision having been speculated endlessly as it continues to remain shrouded in mystery.

Dr Disrespect speaks about anxiety and his Twitch ban

In a YouTube video released by Esports Talk, a clip towards the end of Dr Disrespect's latest stream is played, where The Doc momentarily breaks character and reveals what he has been going through after his Twitch ban.

Dr Disrespect begins by highlighting how life used to be prior to his ban:

"We sort of overcome a lot of stuff in the past right, and we've got to such a good point Ladies and Gentlemen. Champions Club, I'm talking all cylinders firing , the conscious just feels extremely incredible and then to have that taken away from you..."

He then speaks about the sudden nature of his Twitch ban and its consequent impact upon his mental health:

"To not know why and to not know anything about it and to be told nothing ...boom..taken, grabbed everything we built. The fact that I am here on YouTube, it's been a fantastic return I'm telling you, it is but my anxiety levels are...it's something that comes in these huge waves and I'm having a hard time dealing with it."

Dr Disrespect then goes on to address how he has always managed to overcome adversity in the past as he knew he was in the wrong but in this case, he doesn't even know the reason behind his ban:

"I'll be right up, I'll be honest, I mean it was taken away from us you know, and to not know why... man ...A lot of people think the numbers are fantastic, yeah the numbers are nuts, crazy but I just , we've come back before, through adversity, we've come back before because you know why? It was on me, I accepted the responsibility, but there was an opportunity to come back right? What do I accept in this case? I don't accept anything and there's nothing I can do about it , you know ..."

The Doc ends by making a heartfelt statement regarding his efforts to emerge out of his troubled psyche:

"So there might be days where The Doc seems off, feels off... we're just trying to learn the dark alleyway man, we're trying to get out of it..."

It is truly disheartening to see a streamer of Dr Disrespect's calibre struggle with anxiety and helplessness as the reason behind his Twitch ban continues to be the subject of intense speculation.

Several from the online community reacted to Dr Disrespect's recent struggle with anxiety and extended their support to him:

Saw the talk at the end of your stream @drdisrespect. You've had my back in streaming. I'll always have yours. Still stands if there's anything I can ever help you with, just let me know. — Viss (@TSMViss) August 31, 2020

Seeing @drdisrespect talking about dealing with anxiety from the Twitch ban is kind of heartbreaking. He was clearly emotional at the end of today's stream.



Much love Doc, stay strong.



"We are trying to learn the dark alleyway." #DrDisRespect — Vokulsil (@tf141gho5t) August 31, 2020

I genuinely really feel bad for @drdisrespect & the whole ban situation. The main reason he broke down on stream today was b/c he feels lonely and can’t game with his friends from Twitch. It’s crazy that it is going on 2 months and he still doesn’t know THE REASON. — ▫️WILD NOVA ENERGY▫️ (@novasweetz_) August 31, 2020

knowing why. My heart sank...why? Because actually not taking anything from him but I understood he must be on eggshells. Losing my business last year and putting myself out there again with streaming... just on the basis of having it all fail, me fail again and trying to do — AllurinAssassin (@AllurinAssassin) August 31, 2020

@Twitch time to step up and fix this. You are giving a man anxiety. It’s clear you just didn’t like him and wanted him gone. Lord knows you have many other streamers on your platform who do way worse than doc. #drdisrespect #freedoc #nomoreban — scott (cablefellow) (@scott2005) September 1, 2020

@Twitch you all need to at least give @drdisrespect and explanation. He just came out about anxiety problems that you put there. Fix it or the Champions Club will rain down an unholy firestorm, I'm talking scorched earth. — TheWashingtonFan (@WashingtonFTFan) August 31, 2020

Some have even suggested the possibility of all the top streamers at Twitch taking a united stand, where they stream alongside Dr Disrespect and defy Twitch:

So no Twitch streamer can stream with someone who’s banned on the site (Dr.Disrespect). Right now would be THE TIME for Ninja, Shroud, Lupo, TimTheTatman & Nickmercs to stream and throw Doc into the squad. They can say that Docs ban wasn’t public & the reasoning wasn’t either 🤯 — Classy (@Classify) August 26, 2020

All Streamers need to take a stand of some sort. Stand up to twitch. That’s such a stupid rule. — CynCyndi (@cyncyndi_twitch) September 1, 2020

The boys need to get together and make their own streaming platform. Everyone would leave Twitch. Shit, I’m not a streamer but I’d stream on their platform to support them. — Stephany (@Zee_Punisher) September 1, 2020

I agree. What are they going to do if Shroud, Tim, Viss, Nick and all their big hitters play with him? Are they going to ban all of them? The streamers that make Twitch money. I know Doc doesn’t want them to risk their livelihoods, but those guys needs to say fuck it and do it. — Stephany (@Zee_Punisher) September 1, 2020

As the pressure begins to mount and the online community continues to hold Twitch accountable for Dr Disrespect's ban, it remains to be seen what will be the final outcome of The Doc's never-ending Twitch ban saga.

