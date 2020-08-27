Dr Disrespect calls off collaboration with Twitch streamer x2Pac due to 'Risk factor'

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is one of the most formidable gaming personas in the history of eSports, and several players often consider it a privilege to play alongside "the most dominating video game specimen."
The Doc recently made a stunning comeback to streaming, post his unceremonious Twitch ban. He returned on YouTube with record viewership and, since then, has been on an unstoppable run in terms of delivering quality content.
During one of his recent streams, Dr Disrespect announced that he would be participating in Vikkstar's upcoming $210,000 Warzone tournament alongside x2Pac, who is a Twitch streamer.
This took the online community by surprise as speculation regarding the potential outcome of this collaboration arose. Many feared that teaming up with Doc would result in a ban for x2Pac, as this was always going to be a high-risk move.
Now, x2Pac has revealed that Dr Disrespect has indeed called off their association:
With this, several questions persist as to what exactly prompted Dr Disrespect to back out from playing with x2Pac.
Also Read: Dr Disrespect finds Twitch streamer who is 'willing' to play with him.
Dr Disrespect calls off x2Pac team-up
As mentioned in x2Pac's tweet above, the reasons cited for Dr Disrespect calling off their association, was to 'protect' the Twitch streamer from a possible ban. Since Dr Disrespect has been officially banned from the platform, any Twitch streamer playing alongside him would most likely end up getting banned.
These were the most likely outcomes of their collaboration:
In his latest stream, Dr Disrespect confirmed that he would not be playing alongside x2Pac and said:
We've gotta find a partner for Vikkstar's 100 million dollar tournament . I said 2Pac from the Huntsman...but let's just pump the brakes a little bit, I'm looking out for you ...there's a grey area. 2Pac, don't even take the risk.
The Doc also informed that his replacement partner would be someone from YouTube:
So today, we've got to replace him with someone from YouTube and I'm looking at someone deadly, I want someone deadly to be my duos partner tomorrow.
With this latest development, fans are left wondering as to what could have led to the emergence of this so-called 'grey area,' when the stage seemed set for x2Pac to play alongside Dr Disrespect.
Check out how Twitter reacted to this information:
It remains to be seen if x2Pac ever gets a chance to play alongside Dr Disrespect. Until then, all eyes are now on who Dr Disrespect's next partner could possibly be.
Also Read: Dr Disrespect releases a new song titled 'Eclipse.'
Published 27 Aug 2020, 11:41 IST