Dr Disrespect calls off collaboration with Twitch streamer x2Pac due to 'Risk factor'

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is one of the most formidable gaming personas in the history of eSports, and several players often consider it a privilege to play alongside "the most dominating video game specimen."

The Doc recently made a stunning comeback to streaming, post his unceremonious Twitch ban. He returned on YouTube with record viewership and, since then, has been on an unstoppable run in terms of delivering quality content.

During one of his recent streams, Dr Disrespect announced that he would be participating in Vikkstar's upcoming $210,000 Warzone tournament alongside x2Pac, who is a Twitch streamer.

Excited to announce the launch of Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown!



I've partnered up with @CallOfDutyUK & @CODLeague to create a $210,000 prize pool! The BIGGEST Warzone has ever seen!



If you're a streamer interested in filling a captain slot, please let me know!#CoDPartner pic.twitter.com/W3Hym3hTM7 — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) August 20, 2020

This took the online community by surprise as speculation regarding the potential outcome of this collaboration arose. Many feared that teaming up with Doc would result in a ban for x2Pac, as this was always going to be a high-risk move.

Now, x2Pac has revealed that Dr Disrespect has indeed called off their association:

Just so y’all know, Doc decided to call off playing the tourney together to protect me. I am always down to play with him no matter what the circumstances are. I’m sure we will run it up soon. — 2Pac Huntsmen (@x2Pac_ThuGLorD) August 26, 2020

With this, several questions persist as to what exactly prompted Dr Disrespect to back out from playing with x2Pac.

Dr Disrespect calls off x2Pac team-up

As mentioned in x2Pac's tweet above, the reasons cited for Dr Disrespect calling off their association, was to 'protect' the Twitch streamer from a possible ban. Since Dr Disrespect has been officially banned from the platform, any Twitch streamer playing alongside him would most likely end up getting banned.

These were the most likely outcomes of their collaboration:

Dr Disrespect competing this Thursday with the first Twitch streamer since his Twitch ban in @x2Pac_ThuGLorD can mean a lot of things



A. 2pac won't stream it



B. 2pac will stream it and thinks the ban is worth the exposure and headlines



C. 2pac streams it and gets away with it — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 25, 2020

In his latest stream, Dr Disrespect confirmed that he would not be playing alongside x2Pac and said:

We've gotta find a partner for Vikkstar's 100 million dollar tournament . I said 2Pac from the Huntsman...but let's just pump the brakes a little bit, I'm looking out for you ...there's a grey area. 2Pac, don't even take the risk.

The Doc also informed that his replacement partner would be someone from YouTube:

So today, we've got to replace him with someone from YouTube and I'm looking at someone deadly, I want someone deadly to be my duos partner tomorrow.

With this latest development, fans are left wondering as to what could have led to the emergence of this so-called 'grey area,' when the stage seemed set for x2Pac to play alongside Dr Disrespect.

Check out how Twitter reacted to this information:

sad ya'll aren't playing, but respect to DOC for respecting your money — 📷 EhzzO 🖌 (@EhzzotheDegen) August 26, 2020

Leave @Twitch move to YouTube, thats childish BS about not being able to play with him, just because his banned there. — krisv3ctor🎮 Gaming!!! (@krisv3ctor) August 26, 2020

Shame that companies block individuals from playing damn shame they have so much power #FightThePower — JohnnyManchu (@JohnnyManchu9) August 26, 2020

You get my respect for even being willing to risk it to play with him. — Luis Alicea (@MusictheLife360) August 26, 2020

@drdisrespect and @x2Pac_ThuGLorD should be able to play as a teamhttps://t.co/tjTN3JwLp7 is a GARBAGE BIN 🚮 — CoolSilver (@coolsilver) August 26, 2020

It remains to be seen if x2Pac ever gets a chance to play alongside Dr Disrespect. Until then, all eyes are now on who Dr Disrespect's next partner could possibly be.

