Dr Disrespect releases new song titled 'Eclipse'

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, has cultivated a formidable persona throughout his streaming career, as a larger-than-life gaming specimen.

His popularity has soared to all-time levels since he made the transition to YouTube, post his unceremonious Twitch ban. While the suspension did little to hamper his million-strong fan base, The Doc has been consistently churning out quality streams, replete with state-of-the-art production design.

DrDisrespect has Hollywood level production value. Absolute legend. — Ral (@Rallied) August 6, 2020

Apart from his precise gameplay, Dr Disrespect is also known for his affinity to deliver absolute bangers in the form of music videos, the most recent of which is a track titled 'Eclipse'.

Dr Disrespect's Eclipse music video

Dr Disrespect released a new music video on 24th August, which marks yet another impressive addition to his series of music tracks. The video has so far raked in an impressive 346k views, with 51k likes.

Recently, The Doc had released the songs Alleyways and Falling Skies, and both received unanimous praise. In his latest music video, Dr Disrespect can be seen driving along a sunset boulevard, replete with gorgeous visuals and a dazzling cityscape for company.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect/ YouTube

In a way, the music video bears a resemblance to The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in terms of vibes. It plays out as an ode to the era of fast cars, neon lights, and bustling city life.

Moreover, on a symbolic level, the song seems to echo his recent Twitch ban, which remains shrouded in mystery. The platform has still not provided a definitive reason behind the move, due to which The Doc's quest for answers continues to stay in the dark.

The song features the following lyrics, which play on a loop, with pulsating beats in the background:

"You're not even close, but a whisper away."

"I feel like some things have been taken away from me."

"And I feel like I've never felt before."

The song has been composed by musical artist J+1. The songwriter has collaborated with The Doc on his previous tracks as well and can be found on Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

J+1 is the best! — 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙍𝙤𝙜𝙪𝙚 (@hanroque) August 20, 2020

Dr DIsrespect's latest song seems to have struck a chord with the online community, as Twitter reacted to Eclipse:

Can’t stop jamming @drdisrespect new song “Eclipse”



Vibes are through the roof 🌇🏎 — Corbin (@CorbinAbshier) August 25, 2020

.@drdisrespect should consider dropping an album, Eclipse is a fucking banger. I’ll play that shit on my aux while driving on a highway while it’s raining — Fall Guy 1254 (@TunciB) August 24, 2020

Holy shit @drdisrespect Eclipse is fucking FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 yayayayayayayaya! Keep killing it! — Sean McNellis (@McNellisSean) August 24, 2020

Man this song checks all the boxes



✅80’s aesthetic

✅synthwave

✅Diablo GT

✅Dr Disrespect

https://t.co/rBnYTtEHqf via @drdisrespect @YouTube — Nate (@NithianLIVE) August 25, 2020

With Twitter having a field day listening to Dr Disrespect's latest song, expect him to deliver the goods consistently over upcoming streams, thus living up to his tag of the most entertaining streamer in the world.