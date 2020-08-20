It's official – Dr Disrespect is writing his own book titled 'Violence. Speed. Momentum'

Herschel Guy Beahm, aka Dr Disrespect, is one of the most popular streamers in the world and is renowned for his larger than life persona.

Arrogant, competitive, and egocentric are just few of the traits used to describe the man who refers to himself as the most dominating gaming specimen in the world. Over the course of his streaming career, The Doc has garnered millions of fans and continues to enthrall viewers every time he is on screen.

Despite his immense popularity, little is known about the myth behind the man, as his real personality often gets overshadowed by his grand persona.

In a major win for fans, Dr Disrespect has announced that he's writing his first book, which will be released next year:

VIOLENCE. SPEED. MOMENTUM.



This is my first book, and it’ll definitely be a huge, massive, record-breaking bestseller.



Pre Order Now! - https://t.co/KjB8OXYfIt pic.twitter.com/pKi2czplEn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 17, 2020

Also Read: Dr Disrespect and White Goodman from the movie 'Dodgeball' have more in common than you thought

Dr Disrespect's first book: Violence. Speed. Momentum.

During Dr Disrespect's latest YouTube stream, one of the biggest takeaways was when he announced his first book, which would officially release March 30, 2021.

Advertisement

Labeled as a memoir of sorts that chronicles a whole new dimension of The Doc, the book is hotly-anticipated by both Doc fans and gamers alike.

Dr Disrespect's book - Violence. Speed. Momentum. (Image Credits: Dr Disrespect/ Twitter)

The Doc officially announced his memoir on live stream:

Ladies and Gentlemen, I introduce to you- my memoir about the incredible hotshot gaming lifestyle of the world's greatest me . It's available for pre-order: Violence, Speed, Momentum, baby.

Click the link, it takes you to the pre-order, you can read a bit about me...and who's the author? It's me!

The official description of the book reads:

Too much power. Wow. Too much energy. Wow. Too much anticipation. WOW. It’s the new memoir from the biggest star in gaming: Dr DisRespect

Image Credits: Simon and Schuster

There is also an About the Author section, which describes The Doc in a grandiose manner:

Image Credits: Simon and Schuster

Set to be 224 pages long, Dr Disrespect's memoir is scheduled to hit the shelves next year.

With this book, you can expect tons of exciting and insightful content regarding the life of the Two-Time, back-to back, '93-'94 Blockbuster video game champion.

It remains to be seen if Dr Disrespect provides more information related to his infamous Twitch ban in his book, but we'll keep an eye out for additional details.

Reactions Online

The online community could barely contain their excitement on hearing of Dr Disrespect's latest announcement, as several fans took to social media to react to the new.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The 93-94 Blockbuster video game world champion

2017 & 2019 Esports Awards Streamer of the Year

& now an author of a book!

Is there anything @DrDisrespect can't do? pic.twitter.com/OUmzlnfY22 — BattlePass (@BattlePass) August 18, 2020

Think about it. — OGblazemaster (@OGblazemaster) August 17, 2020

Yes! 😂

Perfect edition right there.. — Retro Ranter🐝 (On the Snake Way to 1k) (@RetroRanter) August 17, 2020

I never read books, but I will read this one. LET'S GO DOC pic.twitter.com/AyGGfJYCiP — Elon Musk and 69 others (@PepegaClapHD) August 17, 2020

With the announcement of his first book, Dr Disrespect has added yet another feather to his cap as he continues to dominate the gaming realm as a true gaming specimen.

Also Read: Dr Disrespect teams up with PewDiePie to play 'Fall Guys', breaks the internet