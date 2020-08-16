Dr Disrespect and White Goodman from the movie 'Dodgeball' have more in common than you thought 

Disrespectful, obnoxious, arrogant and competitive. Traits which are definitive and common to two larger than life personas of our time - Dr Disrespect and White Goodman.

The former is the alias of Herschel Guy Beahm IV, an internet sensation and one of the most popular streamers, while the latter is a memorable character immortalized by Ben Stiller in the movie- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Due to the distinct similarities, the internet has been quick to draw a comparison between these two unputdownable characters:

Holy shit, I just realized @DrDisRespect is White Goodman from Dodgeball 😮 pic.twitter.com/UECqsaWlhD — KayPea (@KayPeaLoL) September 28, 2018

Dr Disrespect and White Goodman

Dr Disrespect rose to fame playing games like Call of Duty, H1ZI, PUBG, among others, and took to streaming on Twitch, where his popularity escalated even further. Soon, Doc's online persona, replete with shades, iconic mullet, and his staple black and red attire, went on to acquire legendary status, as the Dr Disrespect phenomenon was born.

Describing himself as a sort of WWE character who also happens to be the 'most dominating gaming specimen in the world,' his brash persona went on to become the main draw for viewers worldwide.

The larger than life persona of Dr Disrespect (Image Credits: Gizmo Posts)

Having had his fair share of controversies, including being banned from Twitch in June this year, Dr Disrespect recently made a glorious return to streaming on YouTube, ready to take over the gaming realm once again.

Rivaling the Champions' Club leader is the reel character of White Goodman, who owns the Globo Gym in the film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Check out their respective mottos in life:

Dr Disrespect- I'm on top of the mountain and I'm only half way up!

White Goodman- We're better than you, and you know it!

Egocentric and condescending, the two seem to fit the mold of warring siblings who view themselves as the epitome of evolved human specimens.

Echoing The Doc's cries of 'Violence, Speed and Momentum,' White Goodman is a personification of a caricature antagonist, who believes he has the world in his hands.

Not one to shy away from berating others, White Goodman is characterized by his ruthless aggression and quest for perfection, which makes him one of the most memorable movie characters to have been created.

Ben Stiller as White Goodman in Dodgeball: An Underdog story (Image Credits: Pinterest)

Reactions Online

The online community has been quick to spot numerous similarities between the two. Check out some of the reactions online:

White Goodman from Dodgeball and @drdisrespect are the same person and nobody can convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/GB1HGvXGZu — Vern (@VernNotice) May 30, 2019

Dr Disrespect too commented on the above tweet, in his trademark fashion:

He’s 5’ nothing



I’m 6’ everything — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) May 30, 2019

Someone once asked me to described @drdisrespect and the best way I could put it was, "he's kinda like if White Goodman played video games for a living, but with better hair" pic.twitter.com/OgrocPuAAB — FPS_Bears 🐾 (@FPS_Bears) November 9, 2019

White Goodman/Doc dodgeball duos would break the internet! — Jer Bear (@TacticalFlab85) July 17, 2018

Dr. Disrespect is a discount White Goodman. — Ryan (@IrishRhyno) August 13, 2020

white goodman and dr disrespect are the same person — mediocre white male (@snoccc) July 27, 2019

White Goodman + Ron burgundy = Dr.Disrespect — 👹 Sʜᴏɢᴜɴ üʙᴇᴢᴇʀᴋ 将軍 (@UBezerk) September 25, 2018

You're alter ego is loosely based off Ben Stiller in the movie dodgeball... change my mind — Dillon Love (@DillonLove14) August 8, 2020

DUDE! Dr. Disrespect is LITERALLY 2,000% Ben Stiller's character from the movie Dodgeball! Look and persona to a T! pic.twitter.com/Qt70QZE8wz — Tokyoscarab @ HOME (@TokyoScarab) September 24, 2018

As evident from the tweets above, there is no denying that there lies a distinct similarity between The Doc and White Goodman. They are one of the most electrifying duos in recent history.

You can watch the videos below, where Dr Disrespect and White Goodman play Dodgeball: