Dr Disrespect teams up with PewDiePie to play Fall Guys, breaks the internet

Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie teamed up for an epic crossover
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
ANALYST
Modified 15 Aug 2020, 14:49 IST
Feature
Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, recently made a stunning comeback to the world of streaming.

Ever since his return, his streams have raked in huge viewership numbers and his most recent stream featured a familiar face- Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg, who is one of the most popular content creators with a whopping 106 million subscribers on YouTube!

Dr Disrespect teased an upcoming crossover with PewDiePie on his Twitter account:

With this, the internet braced itself for a duel of epic proportions as The Doc and PewDiePie clashed over the current online craze- Fall Guys:

Also Read: Dr. Disrespect returns, calls out Valorant, Fortnite and more

Fall Guys ft. Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie

In what was a crossover for the ages, the two behemoths of YouTube- Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie- faced off for the title of 'King of YouTube'.

Another stipulation which they added stated that the loser had to watch the other's most negative-rated video. A Best-of-5 series pitted them against one another as PewDiePie drew the battle lines by exclaiming that their showdown was a classic Floor Gang vs Champions Club duel.

The Doc experienced a rocky start to the Fall Guys duel as he found himself trailing 3-1 to PewDiePie at the halfway mark.

This prompted him to rant and rile at his rotten luck during a break:

How are we losing Champions Club? Huh? To this guy all the way in Sweden who drives in a Volvo that takes him seven hours to go to the liquor store!
We gotta come back from behind ...PewDiePie is up 3-1 in Fall Guys, are you kidding me? It's time to remind him who the 2- time back-to back 1993, 1994 Blockbuster video game champion is!

Though Dr Disrespect managed to recover, he ended up losing 5-3 to PewDiePie, who himself expressed disbelief at having beaten The Doc and goes on to troll him:

Wait, was that the finals? Did I just beat the Doc at a video game?
Take off your glasses, show them that you're not crying , let's see those tears!!

As part of the bet, Dr Disrespect was made to watch PewDiePie's most disliked video, which garnered a million dislikes.

From commenting on PewDiePie's physique and tattoo to his 'nice socks', the two streamers had a blast dissecting PewDiePie's most disliked video. The Doc even contributed by adding a dislike to the video and thanked his lucky stars for YouTube, as PewDiePie offered to give him tips for the future.

The stream ended with the promise of a collaborative IRL stream amidst 'firm handshakes'. Hilarious banter aside, their crossover stream constitutes one of the most memorable streams in recent times.

Also Read: Binod meme trend takes over Dr. Disrespect's stream

Reactions Online

Ever since word got around that Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie were collaborating for a stream, the internet was abuzz with various reactions to the epic crossover.

Check out some of the reactions below:

As summed by the last user, the PewDiePie x Dr Disrespect crossover stream undoubtedly ended up breaking the internet!

You can watch the entire Dr Disrespect x PewDiePie stream as well as the Doc's reaction to the latter's most disliked video, in the videos below:

Published 15 Aug 2020, 14:49 IST
Dr DisRespect Twitter Reactions
