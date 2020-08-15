Dr Disrespect teams up with PewDiePie to play Fall Guys, breaks the internet

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, recently made a stunning comeback to the world of streaming.

Ever since his return, his streams have raked in huge viewership numbers and his most recent stream featured a familiar face- Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg, who is one of the most popular content creators with a whopping 106 million subscribers on YouTube!

Dr Disrespect teased an upcoming crossover with PewDiePie on his Twitter account:

Today’s stream should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/4bnR5vkThn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 14, 2020

With this, the internet braced itself for a duel of epic proportions as The Doc and PewDiePie clashed over the current online craze- Fall Guys:

Also Read: Dr. Disrespect returns, calls out Valorant, Fortnite and more

Fall Guys ft. Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie

Advertisement

In what was a crossover for the ages, the two behemoths of YouTube- Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie- faced off for the title of 'King of YouTube'.

Another stipulation which they added stated that the loser had to watch the other's most negative-rated video. A Best-of-5 series pitted them against one another as PewDiePie drew the battle lines by exclaiming that their showdown was a classic Floor Gang vs Champions Club duel.

The Doc experienced a rocky start to the Fall Guys duel as he found himself trailing 3-1 to PewDiePie at the halfway mark.

This prompted him to rant and rile at his rotten luck during a break:

How are we losing Champions Club? Huh? To this guy all the way in Sweden who drives in a Volvo that takes him seven hours to go to the liquor store!

We gotta come back from behind ...PewDiePie is up 3-1 in Fall Guys, are you kidding me? It's time to remind him who the 2- time back-to back 1993, 1994 Blockbuster video game champion is!

Though Dr Disrespect managed to recover, he ended up losing 5-3 to PewDiePie, who himself expressed disbelief at having beaten The Doc and goes on to troll him:

Wait, was that the finals? Did I just beat the Doc at a video game?

Take off your glasses, show them that you're not crying , let's see those tears!!

As part of the bet, Dr Disrespect was made to watch PewDiePie's most disliked video, which garnered a million dislikes.

From commenting on PewDiePie's physique and tattoo to his 'nice socks', the two streamers had a blast dissecting PewDiePie's most disliked video. The Doc even contributed by adding a dislike to the video and thanked his lucky stars for YouTube, as PewDiePie offered to give him tips for the future.

The stream ended with the promise of a collaborative IRL stream amidst 'firm handshakes'. Hilarious banter aside, their crossover stream constitutes one of the most memorable streams in recent times.

Also Read: Binod meme trend takes over Dr. Disrespect's stream

Reactions Online

Ever since word got around that Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie were collaborating for a stream, the internet was abuzz with various reactions to the epic crossover.

Check out some of the reactions below:

PEWDIEPIE IS DOING A LIVESTREAM WITH @drdisrespect! AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/LlDUCf6Gsp — Sᴀᴍᴜᴇʟ (@PewdArchive) August 14, 2020

why is watching pewdiepie and dr disrespect set up a discord call the peak of my day lmfaooo — Jav (@Dropperwastaken) August 14, 2020

Dr Disrespect and Pewdiepie have been involved in 2 of the most notorious streaming scandals of all-time



And now they streaming together



LOTR > Star Wars — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 14, 2020

Just an observation..



Pewdiepie 137k + Dr. Disrespect 194k = 331k* viewers watching them play Fall Guys on YT.



Entire Twitch directory watching the same game right now = 260k*.



*Numbers as of the moment I’m tweeting this. — DJ MoonDawg (@DJMoonDawg) August 14, 2020

I'm not gonna lie, a @pewdiepie and @drdisrespect stream is something I NEVER thought would happen, but I love every bit of it — Gehsture // Jake (@gehsture) August 14, 2020

Best livestream i have watched EVER, no CAP!! Lookin forward to that IRL livestream of the 2x and Pewds! @drdisrespect, @pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/PQtjxkjrfq — BeastMasterq (@KMyrestrand) August 14, 2020

Pewdiepie playing Fall Guys with DrDisrespect is my favorite crossover of 2020 — Slush (@SlushTV_) August 14, 2020

The most ambitious crossover event in history



-Walter — Walter908 (wit no brim) (@walter90847) August 14, 2020

Internet broken. — Allegiant Gaming (@AllegiantGear) August 14, 2020

As summed by the last user, the PewDiePie x Dr Disrespect crossover stream undoubtedly ended up breaking the internet!

You can watch the entire Dr Disrespect x PewDiePie stream as well as the Doc's reaction to the latter's most disliked video, in the videos below: