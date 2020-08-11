Binod meme trend takes over Dr. Disrespect's stream

Dr. Disrespect recently made a stunning comeback to streaming on YouTube, post his Twitch ban. While millions across the globe watched the Doc's stream, it shall be fondly remembered for being spammed by hilarious 'Binod' comments.
The current rage on social media consists of a phenomenon where users are commenting a single word, i.e. Binod, everywhere. The name refers to an Indian man- Binod, who has a YouTube account- named Binod Tharu, with no videos.
Rather than posting and watching videos, he spends his time commenting 'Binod' on them. This led to several across the globe to Google search 'Binod'. It has began to dominate social media so much, that even Dr. Disrespect recently addressed the Binod spam taking over his stream.
The Binod Phenomenon- Who/ What is Binod?
As mentioned above, Binod is the name of an Indian man who comments his name everywhere on videos.
The meme began trending all over social media in the aftermath of a video released by the Indian YouTube channel- Slayy Point.
They released a video titled - 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)- where they roasted YouTube comments and stated how meaningless they tend to get.
One of the comments they highlighted was 'Binod,' and soon, social media was abuzz with the same.
Here is an explanation related to who exactly is Binod:
Soon, everyone, from Tinder to Netflix, started tweeting about the Binod meme trend, which spread like wildfire across social media.
Netflix India tweeted a witty acronym:
Even Tinder India hopped on the Binod bandwagon, with the following tweet:
Dr. Disrespect ft. Binod
The Binod fever is such that even one of the world's most popular streamers Dr. Disrespect, was not spared from its contagious spree.
During one of his recent streams on YouTube, users were constantly spamming The Doc with Binod comments, and he took note of this trend and commented hilariously:
What the hell is this 'Bi-Nod'? Google Bi-Nod...is it an acronym? Can I define the acronym right now..live, right now, without even thinking about it. Should we put Bi-Nod in the chat as a banned word?
I don't know man...let's just say I'm not getting anything from it , but at the same time I don't wanna dismiss like a popular meme..I mean how can we capitalize on it huh?
In what made for a hilarious reference for Indians across the globe, Binod ended up making a grand entry into the most dominating gaming specimen's Livestream, watched by millions.
Check out Dr. Disrespect's reactions to Binod, in the video below:
Reactions Online
Ever since the word got around that Binod had made it to Dr. Disrespect's stream, Twitter had a field day with several reactions.
Check out some of them below:
With Dr. Disrespect being the latest victim to fall prey to the Binod meme trend, expect to hear a lot more about the man of the moment, aka BI-NOD, in the upcoming days.
What a time to be alive!
You can watch the video below, where Slayy Point speaks about the viral Binod meme trend:
Published 11 Aug 2020, 13:57 IST