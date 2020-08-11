Binod meme trend takes over Dr. Disrespect's stream

Dr. Disrespect recently made a stunning comeback to streaming on YouTube, post his Twitch ban. While millions across the globe watched the Doc's stream, it shall be fondly remembered for being spammed by hilarious 'Binod' comments.

Can someone please tell @drdisrespect that 'Binod' is a stupid f**king meme trend going on in India and its spelled as बिनोद 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pIW60BVgvL — Dhiraj J Navale (@djNavale) August 11, 2020

The current rage on social media consists of a phenomenon where users are commenting a single word, i.e. Binod, everywhere. The name refers to an Indian man- Binod, who has a YouTube account- named Binod Tharu, with no videos.

Rather than posting and watching videos, he spends his time commenting 'Binod' on them. This led to several across the globe to Google search 'Binod'. It has began to dominate social media so much, that even Dr. Disrespect recently addressed the Binod spam taking over his stream.

The latest meme trend on social media- Binod (Image Credits: Livemint.com)

The Binod Phenomenon- Who/ What is Binod?

As mentioned above, Binod is the name of an Indian man who comments his name everywhere on videos.

The meme began trending all over social media in the aftermath of a video released by the Indian YouTube channel- Slayy Point.

They released a video titled - 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)- where they roasted YouTube comments and stated how meaningless they tend to get.

One of the comments they highlighted was 'Binod,' and soon, social media was abuzz with the same.

Here is an explanation related to who exactly is Binod:

For those who still didn't get where this meme originated from..#binod pic.twitter.com/6vgOfFWm0N — Priya shetty (@Shyamalashetty3) August 7, 2020

Soon, everyone, from Tinder to Netflix, started tweeting about the Binod meme trend, which spread like wildfire across social media.

Netflix India tweeted a witty acronym:

Some popular titles:



Breaking Bad

Into the Night

Narcos

Ozark

Dark — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 8, 2020

Maybe you need to take a closer look 😉 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 8, 2020

Even Tinder India hopped on the Binod bandwagon, with the following tweet:

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Dr. Disrespect ft. Binod

The Binod fever is such that even one of the world's most popular streamers Dr. Disrespect, was not spared from its contagious spree.

During one of his recent streams on YouTube, users were constantly spamming The Doc with Binod comments, and he took note of this trend and commented hilariously:

What the hell is this 'Bi-Nod'? Google Bi-Nod...is it an acronym? Can I define the acronym right now..live, right now, without even thinking about it. Should we put Bi-Nod in the chat as a banned word?

I don't know man...let's just say I'm not getting anything from it , but at the same time I don't wanna dismiss like a popular meme..I mean how can we capitalize on it huh?

In what made for a hilarious reference for Indians across the globe, Binod ended up making a grand entry into the most dominating gaming specimen's Livestream, watched by millions.

Check out Dr. Disrespect's reactions to Binod, in the video below:

Reactions Online

Ever since the word got around that Binod had made it to Dr. Disrespect's stream, Twitter had a field day with several reactions.

Check out some of them below:

Wondering why everyone is spamming "binod" in the #DrDisRespect YouTube chat? We've got you covered: https://t.co/U5gZ1xu3Uh — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) August 10, 2020

Y'all really made @drdisrespect say Bi- node by spamming binod in the live chat. Sick. — Whoislikhithh (@whoislikhithh) August 10, 2020

You know things have gone big when @drdisrespect is asking what is Binod!!😂😂😂😂. @thetanmay @ReheSamay @CarryMinati. The clips will be viral for sure! — Karan Sridhar (@1Karansridhar) August 10, 2020

What the hell, let's go with it...

Word of the day.

Binod@drdisrespect — Mesmer (@ProfessorMesmer) August 10, 2020

#binod is now officially fcukinh with @drdisrespect on his stream.



He has no idea !! — SpacedLad (@CenteredAgnost) August 10, 2020

With Dr. Disrespect being the latest victim to fall prey to the Binod meme trend, expect to hear a lot more about the man of the moment, aka BI-NOD, in the upcoming days.

What a time to be alive!

You can watch the video below, where Slayy Point speaks about the viral Binod meme trend: