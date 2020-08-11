Dr Disrespect streams Rogue Company, offers to design a map

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is officially back to live streaming. After his record-breaking debut stream on YouTube a few days ago, the Doc returned to the platform for his second stream.

Centred around the upcoming game Rogue Company, Dr Disrespect had everyone hooked as he went on to stream the multiplayer shooting game online.

The arena is wide open!



What is Rogue Company? Time to find out. #RoguePartnerhttps://t.co/ethohFJafL — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 10, 2020

Declaring himself a Rogue Partner, Dr Disrespect gave his stamp of approval to the game and after a few rounds of playing, tweeted that he wants to design a special map- The Arena- just for the game:

Hey @RogueCompany, I like this game.



Let me design a map. I'll bring some Violence, Speed, and Momentum with the design. Easy guarantee.#RoguePartner pic.twitter.com/CPEwzOO21s — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 10, 2020

What is Rogue Company?

Rogue Company is an upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter game which is scheduled to release for Microsoft Windows, via the Epic Games store, later this year. Developed by First Watch Games, the game will also enable cross-platform play on Playstation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

Check out the game's cinematic trailer below:

Focussing on the team-based battle royale aspect, the game has a wide range of central characters called Rogues. A closed beta was released on the 20th of July and the reception has been positive so far.

Before Dr Disrespect, several notable streamers have also tried their hand at the game, including Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop, who plans on going pro in the game:

It’s time to continue my utter domination of @RogueCompany...



I’m actually going pro. Just you wait and see.



Got an awesome squad too.



Come watch here:https://t.co/i3KxFwSfxC#RoguePartner pic.twitter.com/NjJUZcF18N — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 10, 2020

Dr Disrespect streams Rogue Company

Dr Disrespect streamed Rogue Company during the course of his second YouTube stream, and it wasn't long before the game began to trend all over social media.

In one of the most entertaining segments of his stream, the Doc decided to tag Rogue Company and sent out a tweet, stating that he wanted to design a map for the game.

We gotta tweet them, I want to design a map for this game...we gotta let them know that I'm interested in designing a map!

He goes on to say that he always wanted to do something creative and if given the opportunity, he would build an Arena-themed map.

Soon, Rogue Company replied to Dr Disrespect's tweet and issued the following challenge:

That's a big ‘hell-yeah’ Two-Time, but you haven’t designed a level since 1997. You think you can walk back and build an instant classic?



How about this, you’ve got 24 hours to prove you can design a map. Then we’ll go from there. You in? pic.twitter.com/DS0RLWejEk — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 10, 2020

With the above tweet, Rogue Company threw down the gauntlet to the self-proclaimed 'international video gaming superstar' in what was an exciting bit of banter between the two.

Not known to back down from a challenge, Dr Disrespect was quick to reply as the exchange continued:

Firm 🤝 handshakes



The clock starts now. Let's see what you've got. — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 10, 2020

Reactions Online

With an exciting challenge being taken up by Dr Disrespect, several from the online community reacted to his latest Rogue Company stream.

Check out some of the reactions below:

1.9 MILLION VIEWS FOR @RogueCompany.. this is nothing short of a W! @drdisrespect, us Rogue Agents appreciate you LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/4YGafg1ZKo — sFc | Jordan Crayon (@CraysWorld) August 11, 2020

Doc the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/hsy95dHUuN — BLK_TOP (@BLK_TOP_93) August 10, 2020

Dr Disrespect on rogue company... name a better combo — Fame 🇮🇹 (@Fame_mK2) August 10, 2020

the fact that Dr Disrespect is a #RoguePartner is amazing this game is gonna blow up from here just remember who told you firsthttps://t.co/K9x1GW7THz — James Bameron (@isellpixels) August 10, 2020

There is videos of him doing it for AW on YT and others. He knows his shit — Lee Ross (@BSNismo) August 10, 2020

As evident from the fun exchange between Dr Disrespect and Rogue Company, expect the Doc to come up with a killer map design within the next 24 hours as he inches closer to going rogue full-time.

You can watch Dr Disrespect's Rogue Company stream in the video below: