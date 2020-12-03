"This right here, is the problem that Fortnite has": TimTheTatman and Cloakzy on the game's biggest drawback

Popular streamers Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar and Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore recently addressed the biggest issue with Epic Games' Fortnite - the pacing of the game.

Fortnite recently concluded its elaborate Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 which saw the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor and more descend upon the Fortnite island.

After defeating the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, in a stunning end of season event, players are currently in awe of the all-new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. It has already won over fans with it's Mandalorian crossover and the return of iconic POI's such as Tilted Towers.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

While nostalgia certainly seems to be high with several pros returning to the game, there continues to be one ailing aspect which according to TimTheTatman and Cloakzy, needs to be addressed immediately by Epic Games.

The pacing in Fortnite is a major concern

Over the years, Fortnite has developed into a global phenomenon courtesy of several crossovers, which include the likes of Stranger Things, Star Wars and most recently, Marvel.

A behemoth in the Battle Royale genre, the game is played by millions across the globe today, having become an influential and lucrative mainstay in the sphere of gaming.

After a critically panned Chapter 2 Season 3, the return of OG pros such as Ninja, Tfue, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman certainly bodes well for the game, as they believe that Fortnite is slowly becoming what it used to be.

Fortnite is BACK https://t.co/CHGrqqwhCc — Kyler May (@kyler_may_208) December 1, 2020

However, there continues to be one feature which they believe is still a major hindrance to the game's popularity.

TimTheTatman recently addressed the game's pacing during a stream and compared it to Call of Duty: Warzone:

"This right here, is the problem that Fortnite has and it's for multiple seasons....in Warzone , people are constantly alive, it's just paced like this bro ..I mean is the first circle even closed? I understand that Tilted just came back and people are excited but this has been an issue for a very long time ...

He was backed up by Cloakzy and Nate Hill who shared their thoughts:

"Yeah this needs to be addressed asap....people have gotten too good so everyone dies so fast ...and they never do anything about it, huge issue. Player counts and shotguns are weird. "

TimTheTatman sums it up by reiterating the flaws with the game's pacing:

"The game is just unbelievably fast, everyone's dead before the first zone even closes."

While Fortnite continues to transcend barriers in the crossover department, perhaps a reworking of the game's pacing could indeed end up doing wonders for the game's long-term success.