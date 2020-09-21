Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: SypherPK explains why the game is fun again

Epic Games' Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the world, ever since its launch in 2017.

From its fun vibes and colourful characters to its wacky emotes and elaborate crossovers, the game has successfully managed to arrest the attention of the global audience and emerged into a profitable behemoth today.

However, despite its popularity, the game seemed to be going through a rough patch lately as fans began to complain about the lack of originality and how the game didn't feel like Fortnite anymore, as several pros began to step aside.

Luckily, that sense of apprehension seems to be changing now, as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's latest Marvel crossover is being deemed as a fitting return to the good old glory days. So much so, that we've seen the likes of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins also return to the game recently:

I had some serious bad days in a row recently and felt like there was just a cloud of negative energy around me everywhere. @SypherPK randomly texts me to hop on Fortnite (couple days ago) , today we had the most fun on the game in a long time and I am feeling rejuvenated. — Ninja (@Ninja) September 17, 2020

Keeping this in mind, popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently released a video where he shared his views on what exactly makes Fortnite fun again.

Fortnite is fun again

Throughout its three-year-run, SypherPK has been the most consistent streamer in terms of churning out quality content as he stuck by the game throughout and hoped for a revival which would silence critics.

With its latest Marvel-themed crossover, Fortnite seems to have achieved just that, as Sypher goes on to explain the reasons behind the game being fun again:

I've been having a lot more fun playing the game lately than I have been in previous seasons and the main reason is because they've kind of started adding more fun casual things into the game. The mythic Iron Man ability, the Thor ability , The Groot, The Silver Surfer, all these things are fun items .

These kind of change the way you play the game and make every match different and exciting, without completely ruining the fun when you're going against them. I think they have a great change to the pacing of the game .

He then goes on to praise Epic's decision to bring back classic items such as the Boogie Bomb, Rifts and Crashpads:

We have a very healthy environment where you can move around the map more freely, there is a lot more opportunity for fights to happen. Every two weeks we've been getting a pretty substantial update.

It's good to see that they're making significant updates compared to previous seasons. We're really getting to see some of those old school Fortnite updates which can really change up the pacing of the game. They're kinda raising the bar that way that creates for more content and a more fresh gaming environment .

The streamer then touches upon the issue of Skill-based matchmaking, which tends to keep players at bay and goes on to reveal that despite criticism, Fortnite continues to attract millions of players across the globe:

It still has that strength, that momentum, that huge player count . The storyline this season has a lot going for it, there is a lot of potential for community events . With Galactus, I think we're going to see one of the biggest in-game events.

You have variety with the weapons, the heals, the fishing update ..The pumps back, SMG's, Fire traps, which all add a little extra flavour to the combat.

He wraps up by speaking about the different ways of picking up loot in the game and the overall popularity of the Marvel crossover:

I think this is the best one since Chapter 2 came out and we hope to see the game be fun and casual with a strong competitive scene as we've seen in the past.