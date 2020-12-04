Leaks suggest Epic Games might add "Female Midas" to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games may be bringing back the man with the golden touch, Midas, in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The big difference this time around is that he may no longer be a man.

Twitter has been blowing up with images of a Female Midas coming to Fortnite, perhaps as an exclusive Crew Monthly Subscription skin.

One of the next Fortnite Crew exclusive skins could be female Midas!



If you look closely, the skin has some similarities to the outline of one of the already teased Fortnite Crew skins! (First noticed by @ItzBake) pic.twitter.com/ZhqcoHtkWP — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2020

It is quite typical for Epic Games to introduce a reworked character from the Fortnite lore. The Midas rework may just be next in line for this.

Epic Games might add a Female Midas in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The Zero Point has been exposed and Agent Jonesy has been tasked with hunting islanders who try to escape the Fortnite reality. However, there are no clear instructions about what to do when someone comes from outside the loop.

This shift has facilitated the addition of many new characters, including the Kratos, the God Of War, in the Fortnite universe. Several theories suggest that Kratos coming to the Island might awaken the true king of the Fortnite Island, Midas.

Fortnitemares was best i hope Midas make its return again@FortniteGame — Fortnite-News (@LeaksMidas) November 27, 2020

According to ShiinaBR, a renowned source for leaks, the Female Midas skin might be a part of the Crew Monthly Subscription pack in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Midas was last seen in Fortnitemares as a Shadow Ghost leader. His actions with the Device event forced him to go into hiding back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3.

Image via Epic Games

Midas is perhaps one of the most popular characters in Fortnite and definitely one of the strongest. It is entirely plausible that Midas has figured a way to get in and out of Fortnite Island using the Zero Point.

Image via Epic Games

Players have already seen a different version of Midas in Chapter 2 - Season 3 and 4. It was none other than the legendary Midas Flopper.

Along with this, Fortnite released the Last Laugh bundle featuring The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex. Midas Rex is another version of Midas from a parallel universe, just like the Midas fish.

Midas Rex - Image via Epic Games

Fans have assumed that the Female Midas that may be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is from another timeline.

As far as the Midas plot goes, his destiny is to inherit the Fortnite map. His net worth is the entire map, weighed in gold. Midas reigned supreme through Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1 and 2.

Hence, it is unlikely that Epic Games will remove him from Fortnite before chapter 2 is over. Donald Mustard, Creative Director at Epic Games, has confirmed on several occasions that Midas still has a significant part to play in Fortnite.

Image via @kitsunexkitsu Twitter, who made one of the first concept artworks for female Midas

Epic Games has not made any official announcement yet. Players are wondering whether the Female Midas will be added as an outfit or an NPC that players can interact with.

Hopefully, Epic Games will reveal the future of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 soon.

