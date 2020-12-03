Where to locate the Maple Syrup Stash at Hunters Haven in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games has breathed new life into Fortnite with Chapter 2 - Season 5.

By including new POIs, gold bars, the Bounty system, and several unique challenges, they have ensured that players have plenty to look forward to. In earlier seasons, players had a different method for completing XP challenges and weekly challenges. However, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has reshaped the entire XP system.

Players are now introduced to gold bars and Bounties in Fortnite. They will have to interact with NPCs to complete Bounty missions and earn gold. They can also choose the tougher route by eliminating these NPCs. Gold bars are rewarded to players who eliminate their opponents in Fortnite. Thus, completing these challenges has become much more rewarding.

How to reach Hunters Haven and find the Maple Syrup Stash in Fortnite?

XP challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 vary from discovering three named locations, traveling a certain distance while gliding, setting structures on fire, and so on.

There are also location-based challenges, which include finding landmarks like Razer Crest. Some of these challenges might also have players locating particular objects.

There is a HUGE amount of gainable XP this season (this is an understatement)

There are 15 weekly challenges added so far, about 10 weeks of new mystery challenges, cosmetic variant challenges, and plenty of other things you can obtain.

Short answer: LOADS OF XP!

Fans and players have reported how finding the Maple Syrup at Hunters Haven can be tricky in Fortnite. This is because Hunters Haven is a new POI and players can lose their way quickly.

@FortniteGame @FNCompetitive I’m really pissed. My quest stated ‘Collect maple syrup from Weeping Woods’ and only gave me 2hrs to do it. Couldn’t find them!!! Guides all say it was Haunted Haven and now I’ve missed the 10k cause it timed out #devastated — 84CaratJulez (@Julez_84) December 2, 2020

The new Hunters Haven design is located south of the Zero Point and has turned into a pretty popular location. Players planning to hot-drop must be ready, as the area is contested. It becomes difficult to complete the XP challenge if players are caught up in a fight. It is advisable to wait out the incoming assault and then find the Maple Syrup.

The location is simple enough to find; players will need to drop at Hunters Haven. According to a video by YouTuber HarryNinetyFour, players can find the Maple Syrup on the balcony of the building at Hunters Haven. Players need to move towards the southern edge of the building facing the sea.

Several have also reported that the Maple Syrup can be found in different spots too. Players may have to look through multiple spots, but this location seems to have the highest spawn rate for the Maple Syrup in Hunters Haven.

Once players finish all the XP challenges, it's best to get on with the Legendary Quest and The Mandalorian Beskar Quest challenges.

Completing these challenges will complete the Mandalorian's Armor as well as grant XP to players. It is advisable to complete these challenges with a squad in Fortnite.

