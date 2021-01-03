How to visit the location from the '80s movie Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games has teased the arrival of the pop culture icon Predator in Fortnite through several POI based changes.

There are files referencing to a possible boss at Stealthy Strongholds.



So whoever could this possible boss be? The Predator as some people theorize or someone else?



Stealty Stronghold is called ''Nightmare'' in the files and we have a S15Boss/LagerEventData_Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/V5LmgCBtla — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 5, 2020

Recently, gamers noticed peculiar logos and designs around the Fortnite map, which alludes to Predator from the iconic movie franchise. Similarly, several data miners uncovered information from the game files about the inclusion of a new character in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Popular YouTuber PlayStationGrenade uploaded a video showing all the clues he has found regarding the arrival of Predator in Fortnite.

Epic Games will soon introduce Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

@TheCampingRush hey was wondering if you’ve seen the running truck at the Stealthy Stronghold POI? Reminds me of a scene from Predator.. Maybe our secret skin? https://t.co/oYSkbU1I1I pic.twitter.com/nV3eqgHXX6 — ⚜ ᒍ. ᗩᒪᗷᗩᑎΞᔕΞ ⚜ (@JOEJiT7) December 3, 2020

After introducing popular characters like Kratos, Master Chief, and Black Panther, Epic is all set to introduce Predator in Fortnite. Furthermore, Epic Games added a new POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 named Stealthy Stronghold.

Also, while visiting the Stealthy Stronghold P.O.I. ( which heavily looks like the Predator's natural environment) we came across this on the door... pic.twitter.com/xoikEmkxp5 — 𝙇𝙚𝙤 (@LottaLeo_) December 3, 2020

Initially, gamers thought that this POI would be home to werewolves and crossover characters from Jurassic Park. Players can visit Stealthy Stronghold on the Fortnite map to see all the clues about Predator in Fortnite

@TheCampingRush Predator Easter Egg? Hi so my brother noticed this when we were playing a match. So this is a scene from the Predator movie and the photo is an area we found in Stealthy Stronghold.https://t.co/dWmIF9dcIR pic.twitter.com/4hubGcwke0 — Nathan Holtz (@theholtzter) December 3, 2020

The werewolf theory was discarded as soon as players started finding relics related to Predator in Fortnite. There are several clues hidden in plain sight, which players can find if they visit Stealthy Stronghold.

Fortnite is teasing a PREDATOR collab in Stealthy Stronghold..



Check this out. Truck being used as a generator (in the Predator movie) plus the crashed helicopter and the LOGO of the predator locking onto something all in the same POI..



sneaky sneaky @DonaldMustard pic.twitter.com/JAoIQhZI8Y — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

For instance, the iconic triangular laser from the Predator movies is present on the walls of Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite. Similarly, PlayStationGrenade decoded various other clues, which indicate that Epic will add Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Predator viewer vs logo at stealthy stronghold pic.twitter.com/Tqfzt41plO — Bring Back Ride Glider @FortniteGame Please (@thegoldennuber) December 10, 2020

Stealthy Stronghold is a jungle POI inside a contained environment on the Fortnite map. In the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, the final fight with Predator was in a jungle. It would be amazing if Epic recreates some of the scenes from the movie.

@FortniteGame @TimSweeneyEpic

When will we see a Predator skin on the game? That Stealthy Stronghold would be a good place to have him. pic.twitter.com/y7LLg5htJ0 — Tanushka 📚💕 (@simplyminutiae) December 6, 2020

Stealthy Stronghold seems to be the perfect spot for Predator to arrive in Fortnite. PlayStationGrenade also mentions that the helicopter stuck in the tree, the camping site, and the general design of Stealthy Stronghold hints at the arrival of Predator in Fortnite.

@ITalkFortnite @HYPEX @HappyPower

is there a skin coming from the movie predator (1987)

all in STEALTHY STRONGHOLD.



- the blue car powered by generator from a scene

- the chopper hanging in the tree pic.twitter.com/WJU5y0rxfv — Enraged Stamper (@Stamper_Gaming) December 4, 2020

I forgot to mention this but apparently we will MAYBE be getting a predator skin. The stealthy stronghold POI has references to the first predator movie, including the iconic truck & a symbol from the movie

(credit to images from someone on my discord)#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/HKaqjqn2ad — PokeSkull (@poke_skull) December 5, 2020

This was followed by a transmission from Agent Jonesy about recruiting warriors in Fortnite.

"Why is every jungle in every reality crawling with venomous snakes and strange Predators?" he asked.

In the 1st audio transmission from Fortnite, Jonesy mentioned a jungle he was in, but placed pretty heavy emphasis on "Predators". pic.twitter.com/I4Hkcstrsk — 𝙇𝙚𝙤 (@LottaLeo_) December 3, 2020

This little teaser all but confirms Predator's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher spoke about the arrival of Predator in Fortnite. He mentioned that Predator coming to Fortnite was teased long before Chapter 2 - Season 5 began.

Naturally, gamers started theorizing what are the items Epic Games will introduce through Predator in Fortnite. Gamers are expecting Predator's helmet and iconic braids to be present in the item shop bundle.

Theory going around:

We could be seeing The Predator as a skin in the future!

At Stealthy Stronghold there are a bunch of references to the original film and Predator is also known as the Ultimate Hunter, fitting the theme of this season! #fortnite #FortniteSeason5 #Predator pic.twitter.com/UuJrF9GP2l — Warden - Fortnite News ❄️🎄 (@WardenGg) December 7, 2020

Several players are also proposing that Predator might have a unique weapon. This weapon might be equipped with the three-line triangular laser, and the Predator bundle might use its peculiar slasher blades from the movie as a pickaxe.

Playing Fortnite with Logan as hes off school today... there is a Predator reference at new location Stealthy Stronghold haha - The truck generator + camp that Arnold pushes into the camp in the film! pic.twitter.com/URWs9AMd4A — SepticFalcon (@SepticFalcon) December 2, 2020

There's a good chance that update v15.20 will introduce Predator in Fortnite.