How to visit the location from the '80s movie Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games has teased the arrival of the pop culture icon Predator in Fortnite through several POI based changes.
Recently, gamers noticed peculiar logos and designs around the Fortnite map, which alludes to Predator from the iconic movie franchise. Similarly, several data miners uncovered information from the game files about the inclusion of a new character in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
Popular YouTuber PlayStationGrenade uploaded a video showing all the clues he has found regarding the arrival of Predator in Fortnite.
Epic Games will soon introduce Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5
After introducing popular characters like Kratos, Master Chief, and Black Panther, Epic is all set to introduce Predator in Fortnite. Furthermore, Epic Games added a new POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 named Stealthy Stronghold.
Initially, gamers thought that this POI would be home to werewolves and crossover characters from Jurassic Park. Players can visit Stealthy Stronghold on the Fortnite map to see all the clues about Predator in Fortnite
The werewolf theory was discarded as soon as players started finding relics related to Predator in Fortnite. There are several clues hidden in plain sight, which players can find if they visit Stealthy Stronghold.
For instance, the iconic triangular laser from the Predator movies is present on the walls of Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite. Similarly, PlayStationGrenade decoded various other clues, which indicate that Epic will add Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
Stealthy Stronghold is a jungle POI inside a contained environment on the Fortnite map. In the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, the final fight with Predator was in a jungle. It would be amazing if Epic recreates some of the scenes from the movie.
Stealthy Stronghold seems to be the perfect spot for Predator to arrive in Fortnite. PlayStationGrenade also mentions that the helicopter stuck in the tree, the camping site, and the general design of Stealthy Stronghold hints at the arrival of Predator in Fortnite.
This was followed by a transmission from Agent Jonesy about recruiting warriors in Fortnite.
"Why is every jungle in every reality crawling with venomous snakes and strange Predators?" he asked.
This little teaser all but confirms Predator's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher spoke about the arrival of Predator in Fortnite. He mentioned that Predator coming to Fortnite was teased long before Chapter 2 - Season 5 began.
Naturally, gamers started theorizing what are the items Epic Games will introduce through Predator in Fortnite. Gamers are expecting Predator's helmet and iconic braids to be present in the item shop bundle.
Several players are also proposing that Predator might have a unique weapon. This weapon might be equipped with the three-line triangular laser, and the Predator bundle might use its peculiar slasher blades from the movie as a pickaxe.
There's a good chance that update v15.20 will introduce Predator in Fortnite.Published 03 Jan 2021, 17:43 IST