Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Top 5 competitive trios players

With Epic Games confirming that trios would have a standardized format at the Fortnite Champions Series, there are some players opponents need to look out for.

After the disappointing news that the Fortnite World Cup would not be hosted in 2021, Epic announced the standardized format for the FNCS. It received mixed reactions from the competitive Fortnite community.

We're making some changes to competitive play in 2021. We touch on FNCS, in-person events, and more in our latest update: https://t.co/tYyRQQOdD2 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 4, 2020

While some players were ecstatic, others worried about striking proper chemistry with the right teammates. Trios is a format that needs extensive coordination, and there are very few sides that stick together through thick and thin.

The top five competitive Fortnite players to look out for at the upcoming FNCS, tournaments, and Cash Cups

Here are five top competitive Fortnite players who might have a chance of winning the upcoming FNCS in Chapter 2 - Season 5. Although there are several deserving candidates, these five are the crème de la crème.

#1 - Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

The reigning Fortnite World Cup solo champion is perhaps the best player in North America. His passion for the game is only rivaled by vision, which allows him always to be two steps ahead of his opponents.

As far as his trio goes, Bugha has been teaming with Cloud9 Avery and Jamper from Luminosity Gaming for some time. This team has the perfect chemistry to take down opponents swiftly.

During the previous FNCS, the trio secured the third position in the NA East region. The Fortnite World Cup might not take place, but that won't stop Bugha & Co from showing why he is the true champion of Fortnite

#2 - Cody "Clix" Conrod

Dubbed as one of the fastest players in Fortnite, Clix never backs down from a challenge. He has proved his worth repeatedly, but finding the proper trio might be a significant issue.

Usually, Clix teams up with Timothy "Bizzle" Miller from FaZe Clan and Illest. At the previous FNCS, these three teamed up at the last moment and managed to secure fourth place.

Clix is a player full of potential and competitive confidence. Facing him is perhaps the opponent's worst nightmare. It will be interesting to see if this trio remains unchanged during the upcoming FNCS.

#3 - Diego "Arkhram" Lima

Representing 100 Thieves, Arkhram is part of the current FNCS champions from the NA West region. His skill and determination are beyond compare, and he is most definitely one of the best in his region.

Arkhram is one of the few players to have crossed all limits in winning cash prizes in Fortnite. He has racked up almost $900,000 in the last few Fortnite tournaments and Cash Cups.

Arkhram's trio usually consists of 100 Thieves teammate Brodie "Rehx" Franks and Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton from NRG. During the previous FNCS, they managed to score 310 points, 100 points more than the team in second.

#4 - Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson

Hailing from the UK, Mongraal is undoubtedly one of the best in the EU region. His speed, skill, and game sense are next to none. On top of that, Mongraal has the uncanny habit of delivering clutch performances on the biggest stage.

Mongraal's legacy as a Fortnite player was established long back. And once he joined FaZe Clan, his career began blooming massively. 2020 has been an extremely successful year for him, as he won multiple tournaments, both solos and trios.

Mongraal, Dmitri "Mitr0" van de Vrie, and Tai "TaySon" Starčič won the last FNCS in the EU region. Although they had a rocky start, the trio managed to get three victory royales, which was enough to place them first.

#5 - Malachi "Reverse2k" Greiner

The reigning FNCS trios winner has done it all in the game. His performance in the last few tournaments and Cash Cups is unmatched.

Reverse2k usually teams with TNA Mero and TNA Deyy. Their last performance in the FNCS was phenomenal, considering NA East is one of the most competitive regions in Fortnite.

It will be interesting to see if this trio sticks together during the upcoming FNCS. They are incredibly talented individuals and will be welcomed in any team if they choose to split up.

